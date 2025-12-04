Osun Reps urge INEC to reject PDP’s guber primary

Accuse Makinde of political brigandage

Members of the Osun State caucus in the House of Representatives have asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject the outcome of the governorship primary reportedly conducted in the state.

The lawmakers insisted that the exercise was illegal, fraudulent, and imposed through external influence.

The Osun Reps’ members also accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of political brigandage, alleging that he masterminded the purported primary through what they described as “thugs and political jobbers” ferried from Ibadan into Osun State.

In a statement, yesterday, jointly signed by six federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — Bamidele Salam, Mudashiru Lukman Alani, Akanni Clement Ademola, Adewale Moruf Adebayo, Adetunji Abidemi Olusoji and Oladebo Lanre Omoleye, the caucus said it had “formally disowned” the exercise.

They warned Makinde to desist from actions capable of threatening the peace of Osun State or destabilising its political climate.

The lawmakers, who described the exercise as a “purported governorship primary,” said that Makinde’s alleged involvement painted him as a treacherous character whose desperation for regional political influence has pushed him into untoward conduct.

According to the lawmakers, “it is laughable that the Oyo State governor does not understand, or chooses to ignore, the fact that the PDP has laid down procedures for the conduct of primaries, which include elections of ward ad-hoc delegates and national delegates, without which no valid primaries can be conducted.”

“We unequivocally reject the fraudulent conduct of a purported primary which threw up one Adebayo Adedamola Fryo as the PDP candidate in the 2026 elections.

“We equally warn the said Fryo not to parade himself as a candidate of our party, as such will be tantamount to a criminal impersonation and an attempt to provoke the peaceful and law-abiding leaders and members of the PDP in Osun State.

The caucus criticised what it termed Makinde’s blind ambition and political immaturity, advising him to heed a Yoruba proverb that warns that “a man accused of theft should not dance near villagers’ chickens at night.”

The lawmakers, while reaffirming their roles as party leaders and national stakeholders, declared their commitment to the Constitution and the Electoral Act, calling on INEC to discard the “phoney results” and comply strictly with laid-down laws in recognising candidates ahead of the 2026 governorship election.