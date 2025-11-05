PDP affirms Damagum as National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed that Ambassador Umar Damagum remains its National Chairman.

The PDP made the affirmation in a communique issued at the end of the emergency meeting of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

“The Board of Trustees (BoT) at its meeting today, Wednesday, 5th November, 2025 extensively considered the recent developments in the party and resolves as follows: BoT reaffirms that the PDP remains a united, formidable and focused political party under the leadership of the Amb. Iliya Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC).

“The BoT solidly stands with and commends the Amb. Iliya Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC), the PDP Governors Forum, the National Convention Organizing Committee and other critical Organs of the Party for their collective roles in stabilizing our Party, especially as we progress towards the conduct of the Elective National Convention scheduled to hold on the 15th and 16th of November 2025 in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital.”

The BoT, according to the statement, has welcomed the ruling of the Oyo State High Court, presided over by Justice A L Akintola which affirmed the Constitutional right and liberty of the PDP to manage its internal affairs including holding its 2025 Elective National Convention as scheduled.

The party said: “This landmark ruling is victory to Democracy, Rule of Law and political development in our country.”

The PDP’s BoT has, however, expressed worry over the recent developments within its ranks that have caused understandable concerns.

It lamented that the tensions, misunderstandings, and regrettable incidents that have played out in public including the invasion of the party’s national secretariat are not reflective of the ideals and character of the PDP.

As the conscience of the party, the BoT said it cannot and will not take sides but remain focused on safeguarding the integrity of the PDP and ensuring dialogue over discord.

It added that the decision for reconciliation is not as a sign of weakness, but as a demonstration of maturity and responsibility.

Against this backdrop, the BoT said it has set up a high-powered committee to immediately reconcile all conflicting sides and restore unity of purpose in the party as they head to the Elective National Convention in Ibadan.

The members of the BoT Reconciliation Committee are as follows: Amb. Hassan Adamu (North East) – Chairman, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe (South South)- Secretary, Chief Ugochukwu Okeke (South East), Sen. Zaynab Kure (North Central), Prince Onyinlola Olagunsoye (South West), and Dr. Lubna Mohammed Gusau (North West).

The PDP Board of Trustees, in the statement signed by Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has also mandated the Reconciliation Committee to report back to it on Tuesday, 11th November, 2025 for further action.