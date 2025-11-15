PDP expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu and others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday expelled 11 members during its ongoing Elective National Convention.

Those expelled include the incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose; former National Secretary, Emmanuel Anyanwu; Umar Bature; Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN; Mohammed Abdulrahman; Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; Austine Nwachukwu; Abraham Amah; George Turner; and Chief Dan Orbih.

Announcing the expulsions, former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, condemned the members for acting against the interests of the party.

George alleged that some of them, in collaboration with Wike, deliberately worked to prevent the 2025 National Elective Convention from taking place.

“In a landmark move to restore unity, discipline, and focus ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its ongoing 2025 National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, has expelled high-profile members Nyesom Wike, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), former Governor Ayo Fayose, Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, and several others,” a statement on the official X account of the PDP read.

“The decision which was promptly ratified by an overwhelming majority of delegates, underscores the party’s commitment to eradicating internal divisions and anti-party conduct that have plagued its progress.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday proceeded with its National Elective Convention in Ibadan despite multiple court rulings seeking to halt the exercise. The 10,000-capacity Adamasingba Stadium and adjoining areas were packed with delegates, officials and supporters from across the country.

The convention opened with the presentation of flags to key party leaders. PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, received the party flag, while Chairman of the Convention Committee and Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, received the Convention Flag. Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, received the Nigerian Flag, while the host governor, Seyi Makinde, received the Oyo State Flag. Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, and Hon. Fred Agbedi received the Senate and House of Representatives flags respectively.

Accreditation of more than 3,000 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory began in the afternoon, after thousands had already arrived in Ibadan since Friday. Makinde, on the eve of the convention, hosted a dinner attended by PDP governors, former governors, the Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and members of the National Working Committee.

Despite an Abuja High Court ruling obtained by former Adamawa governor, Sule Lamido, and other subsisting court orders seeking to stop the event, party leaders insisted the convention would continue. Members of the Board of Trustees expressed confidence in the legality of the exercise.

National Vice Chairman (South South), Emma Ogini, told The Guardian that the rulings posed no threat to the process. “Look at the delegates and the crowd—they came voluntarily. We will appeal the judgments. This party is an Iroko tree; no amount of scheming from the APC or federal might can uproot it,” he said, while alleging that President Bola Tinubu was behind the crisis in the party.

Former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, criticised Lamido for taking the party to court, saying the convention and its outcome would stand “regardless of the antics of the party’s undertakers.”

Fintiri, in his opening remarks, dismissed the “deliberate obstacles” placed before the PDP, assuring delegates that the resolutions reached at the convention would remain valid. Damagum, welcoming delegates, urged members to remain calm and committed to the party’s revival. He commended Makinde, the Convention Committee and state governors for their roles in organising the exercise.