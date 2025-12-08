PDP faction sets up National Caretaker Committee as NWC tenure expires

.60-day mandate for Abdulrahman Mohammed-led team to organise congresses, convention

.We won’t allow newcomers destroy our party, says Wike

The factional National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday night, approved the constitution of a 13-member National Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the opposition party, following the expiration of the tenure of the Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The decision, taken at the party’s 104th NEC meeting held in Abuja, came on the heels of a recommendation by the Board of Trustees (BoT), which urged NEC to put in place an interim leadership structure to forestall a vacuum and preserve organisational stability.

The caretaker committee, chaired by Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed with Senator Samuel Anyanwu as Secretary, is saddled with overseeing the party for 60 days, within which it is expected to conduct all pending congresses and organise a national convention.

Other members of the committee include National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature; Dr. Kyari Grema; Hon. Janguda Haruna Mohammed; Barr. Okechukwu Osuana; Senator Nwogu Olaka; Senator Sandy Onor; Prof. Adenike Ogunse; Hon. Bisi Kolawole; Engr. Deji Doherty; and Dr. Ibrahim Bala Aboki.

The development was confirmed by Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Earlier, at the opening session of the NEC meeting held at his Life Camp residence, Wike warned that founding members of the PDP would not sit idly by while individuals who joined the party from other political platforms attempt to “kill” the organisation through impunity and disregard for its constitution.

Visibly displeased by the festering internal crisis, the former Rivers State governor accused a faction of the party of serially violating subsisting court orders in its attempt to force an “illegal” national convention on the party.

He criticised the group for ignoring two Federal High Court judgments on the contentious issue, only to seek refuge in a State High Court through an ex parte order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise its actions.

“You went to a State High Court to sue INEC, asking that the convention must take place, and you got an ex parte order to override judgments of the Federal High Court.

How do you disobey two final judgments and still claim leadership?” he queried.

Wike further faulted the faction for returning to court after conducting the controversial convention without complying with judicial pronouncements.

“You had the convention without obeying the court, and now you are back asking a Federal High Court to recognise you. If INEC already recognises you, what exactly are you going to court for?” he asked.

Warning that repeated disobedience to court orders threatens the survival of the PDP, Wike stressed that no leader should allow personal ambition to overshadow the collective interest and institutional stability of the party established in 1998.

“We must not allow our party to die. Leadership requires commitment and honesty, not propaganda. If we don’t respect our own laws, how do we earn respect from Nigerians?” he noted, urging members to rally behind lawful leadership and ongoing reform efforts.

Presenting its recommendation earlier, BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, said the proposed caretaker committee was consistent with the PDP constitution and necessary to ensure continuity, cohesion, and disciplined management of party affairs.

He pointed to similar interim arrangements in states and zones, including Anambra and the South-East, where congresses could not hold, adding that such measures remain crucial in preventing leadership vacuums and strengthening internal governance.

The NEC subsequently adopted the BoT’s proposal, paving the way for the new interim leadership to commence work immediately as the party inches toward another convention in the coming weeks