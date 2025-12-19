PDP factions undergoing alignment, to bounce back soon – Saraki

On Friday, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, assured that the party would reconcile its two factions into one in a few months.

Saraki, a former Senate President, dropped the hint at a youth summit organised by the PDP at the Alca Centre in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, to mark his 63rd birthday.

According to Saraki, there is ongoing discussion between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the two factions on how to resolve the issue of harmony.

Saraki, while addressing the crowd, mainly youths and a few PDP chieftains, including the national factional chairman of the party, Kawu Baraje and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, represented by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Bamikole Omishore, among others, said frantic moves and efforts were ongoing to align the two factions.

Saraki said, “You must have seen that I was on the phone at that time. Just to let you know what is going on. As I’m talking with you, the two factions of the PDP are meeting with INEC.

“That’s to tell you that things are beginning to happen. So, I want to assure you that the future is very bright. I only want you to do your own part.

“Today is my birthday. Let’s make a pledge to work hard to ensure we deliver for the PDP. I’ve told you that I don’t have any candidates for any position. Go and deliver those who will represent us.

“Let’s bring them in and work together to make a better Kwara and better Nigeria. I know we can do it together.

“I assure you that very soon, in a few months to come, we shall become one indivisible party; by then, we will have aligned the factions into one,” he beamed.

According to him, “Be assured that PDP is still strong and vibrant; in another few months, we shall resolve all grievances.”

He, however, assured the gathering that all political office seekers are free to nurture their ambition without fear, saying: “I don’t have any favoured candidate or aspirant; anyone is free to contest any elective post.”

He appreciated the PDP elders for their steadfastness and support, saying, “I want to thank our elders who are here for their commitment so far. It’s a marriage of the old and young in the PDP. We will not forget the elders.

“But the reality is that it’s the time of youths; we have to nurture and guide them. It’s not about abandoning anybody. The youth are the future. You have to create an opportunity.

“Let’s continue to work in harmony and play our own role. Even if we want to fight, let’s get inside Government House and fight in there,” he stressed.

He, however, cautioned them against propaganda against the party, saying: “At this point, I want to tell our people, particularly the PDP youth, as we go ahead. Many people have been sending out propaganda. Be assured that PDP is still strong, vibrant and ready to deliver. Yes. Every party will have its own problem. That’s normal. But I can assure you that within the next few months, we’ll resolve our problem.

“We’re going nowhere; we are not leaving the PDP, and you people are going nowhere. You’re with me, I’m with you. Wherever I am, we’re going together. PDP is going to make a better Nigeria,” he enjoined.