PDP leaders meet Obasanjo for guidance as party repositions ahead of 2027

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as part of consultations aimed at repositioning the opposition party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, was held behind closed doors at Obasanjo’s residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex. It was led by the party’s national chairman, Taminu Turaki, alongside the chairman of the Board of Trustees and former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, the National Secretary, Taofeek Arapaja, and former governors Babangida Aliyu of Niger State and Jonah Jang of Plateau State.

Speaking after the meeting, Turaki said the visit was to formally introduce the new national leadership to the former president and to seek his guidance as the party charts its course towards 2027. He described Obasanjo as an experienced elder statesman whose tenure under the PDP contributed to strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

“We came to thank the former president for his vision and contributions to strengthening our democracy and good governance while he was in power. We came to draw inspiration from him, to get guidance and advice, and to seek critical support,” Turaki said.

He added that the discussions reinforced the leadership’s resolve to rebuild the party and prepare it for electoral contests ahead, noting that the task before the party would not be easy.

“The task before us may not be an easy one, but from the inspiration and guidance we received today, we are more than ready to go all the way and take the PDP back to power in 2027,” he said.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ini Ememobong, said Obasanjo used the meeting to stress the importance of discipline within the party. According to him, the former president warned that indiscipline could undermine the party’s future.

“It was a consultative meeting where we looked at the state of the nation, the state of democracy and the state of affairs. He tasked us to carry on but emphasised that discipline must be the core of our party administration,” Ememobong said.

“He particularly said that indiscipline destroys everything,” he added.

Turaki later told party members at the Ogun State PDP secretariat that the party was “battle-ready” for 2027, expressing confidence that it could reclaim power in Ekiti and Osun states as part of efforts to demonstrate its preparedness.

“PDP is battle-ready for 2027, and as a mark of our readiness, we shall take over Ekiti State and follow it up with Osun State,” he said.

He also said the party had entered a new phase following its recent national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, insisting that internal impunity would no longer be tolerated.

“The truth is that the PDP is back and on the rise to take its rightful place in the democratic process of the country,” Turaki said.

Ogun State PDP chairman, Abayomi Tella, said the visit had boosted the morale of party members in the state, adding that the opposition was prepared to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress in the next general election.

“For 2027, the election will be about the people versus political parties. The people of Ogun State have tasted different styles of governance and they know the difference,” Tella said.

He warned against voter intimidation, stating that party members and residents had the right to participate freely in the democratic process.

The visit to Obasanjo comes amid ongoing efforts by the PDP’s new leadership to consolidate support, promote unity within its ranks and present itself as a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 polls.