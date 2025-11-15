PDP proceeds with convention, ignores court orders

Convention will bring turnaround for party, says Makinde I’m disappointed in Lamido for taking PDP to court, says George PDP is an Iroko tree that cannot be uprooted, says Ogini

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday proceeded with its National Elective Convention in Ibadan despite multiple court rulings seeking to halt the exercise. The 10,000-capacity Adamasingba Stadium and adjoining areas were packed with delegates, officials and supporters from across the country.

The convention opened with the presentation of flags to key party leaders. PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, received the party flag, while Chairman of the Convention Committee and Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, received the Convention Flag. Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, received the Nigerian Flag, while the host governor, Seyi Makinde, received the Oyo State Flag. Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, and Hon. Fred Agbedi received the Senate and House of Representatives flags respectively.

Accreditation of more than 3,000 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory began in the afternoon, after thousands had already arrived in Ibadan since Friday. Makinde, on the eve of the convention, hosted a dinner attended by PDP governors, former governors, the Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and members of the National Working Committee.

Despite an Abuja High Court ruling obtained by former Adamawa governor, Sule Lamido, and other subsisting court orders seeking to stop the event, party leaders insisted the convention would continue. Members of the Board of Trustees expressed confidence in the legality of the exercise.

National Vice Chairman (South South), Emma Ogini, told The Guardian that the rulings posed no threat to the process. “Look at the delegates and the crowd—they came voluntarily. We will appeal the judgments. This party is an Iroko tree; no amount of scheming from the APC or federal might can uproot it,” he said, while alleging that President Bola Tinubu was behind the crisis in the party.

Former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, criticised Lamido for taking the party to court, saying the convention and its outcome would stand “regardless of the antics of the party’s undertakers.”

Fintiri, in his opening remarks, dismissed the “deliberate obstacles” placed before the PDP, assuring delegates that the resolutions reached at the convention would remain valid. Damagum, welcoming delegates, urged members to remain calm and committed to the party’s revival. He commended Makinde, the Convention Committee and state governors for their roles in organising the exercise.

At exactly 4:06 p.m., Damagum formally declared the convention open. In his address Makinde expressed confidence that the ongoing convention will mark a major turning point for the party at the national level.

The governor commended the resilience and steadfastness of PDP members nationwide, noting that the journey to the convention had been long and challenging.

“Let me use this opportunity to welcome you to Ibadan. It has been a long stretch of battles to get to this point. This exercise will be the convention that brings about the turnaround of the PDP nationally,” Makinde said.

Makinde described the PDP as a resilient party, acknowledging the “long stretch of battles” preceding the convention but expressing optimism that the event would mark a turning point in the party’s fortunes.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, who spoke on behalf of the PDP Governors Forum, said the gathering reflected a collective resolve to reposition the party. “We are here today as a united front to move this party forward,” he stated. “I therefore enjoin all who are present to cooperate with us so that we can safeguard the future of this party.”

Governors present included Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) while the Deputy Governor of Osun State represented his principal, Governor Ademola Adeleke.