PDP to take legal action against defected Rivers Assembly members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to take legal action against some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who recently defected from the political party.

The PDP made this vow on Saturday in a press release signed by National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

“We have seen on various media platforms news of the redefection of some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who, for a second time, announced their defection from our party. We recall that they had done so earlier and later recanted. These are people whom the world is aware are doing the bidding of their paymaster and demigod,” the statement read in part.

“The members of the Rivers state House of Assembly have by their actions since they assumed office, shown that they are political puppets and a clog in the wheels of democratic progress. They will go down in history as enemies of democracy and those who made mockery of the legislature.

“So the easiest way to describe their action is a defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the APC.

“Consequently, the @OfficialPDPNig will take legal steps to activate the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(1999 as amended) to recover the mandate gained under the benner of our party which these people have now ignobly and surreptitiously switched to another platform.”

Speaking further, Comrade Ememobong. urged all members of the PDP in Rivers State to remain faithful and resolute, as efforts are underway to rebuild the party along the path of inclusiveness, fairness and equity.

Meanwhile, the PDP on Thursday reaffirmed the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and nine others.

The PDP reaffirmed their expulsion in a disclaimer signed by the National Chairman of the political party, Tanimu Turaki (SAN).

“This is to inform the general public that the following individuals whose pictures and names appear are no longer members of the People Democratic Party (PDP), nor hold any office in the party, having been expelled from the party at the Year 2025 Elective National Convention held on the 15th – 16th November, 2025 at Ibadan, Oyo State in accordance with the Constitution of our Party (as amended),” the disclaimer read in part.

It added that those expelled are Wike, former National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, Fayose, Umar Bature, Kamaldeen Ajibade, Mao Ohuabunwa, George Turnah, Dan Orbih, Austin Nwachukwu, Mon’d Abdulrahman and Abraham Amah.

Turaki said any interactions or representations made by these expelled members are not authorized by the PDP.

“Therefore, members of the public dealing with these individuals are doing so at their own peril,” the disclaimer read.

On Tuesday the PDP said it had issued certificate of expulsion from the party to Wike, and other 10 members earlier expelled from the party.

National Chairman, Turaki, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen after the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja.