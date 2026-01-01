PDP urges FG to prioritise security, people’s welfare in 2026

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to recommit itself to the protection of lives and property, insisting that 2026 must mark a decisive shift towards people-centred governance.

In a New Year message to Nigerians, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the PDP said Nigeria was entering 2026 amid deep-seated challenges that continue to threaten livelihoods, security, and democratic stability, noting that insecurity, economic hardship, and uncertainty have become the lived reality of millions of citizens.

The opposition party urged the government to act without delay, warning that the new year must not become “another chapter of broken promises,” but a turning point defined by decisive leadership and accountability.

According to the PDP, the interests of Nigerians, rather than partisan calculations or political survival, should guide every action of government.

It stressed that those entrusted with power are servants of the people must exercise their mandate with humility, transparency and respect for the rule of law.

The party also called on key democratic institutions, including the judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, to uphold their constitutional responsibilities without succumbing to pressure, inducement or fear.

“These institutions must not abdicate, compromise or commodify their sacred duties, as democracy cannot survive

where arbitrariness replaces justice and impunity thrives unchecked,” the statement said.

Reaffirming its role as an opposition party, the PDP pledged continued solidarity with Nigerians in the struggle for an egalitarian society, where opportunities and public resources are distributed fairly and not along party lines or based on proximity to power.

It assured Nigerians that it would continue to speak truth to power, hold the government accountable and stand with the people until governance truly reflects their will, welfare, and aspirations.