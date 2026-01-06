Peter Obi will complete South’s term, return power to North in 2031 — Tanko

The National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement Worldwide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has affirmed that Peter Obi remains a leading contender for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, and he will not serve as a running mate to any politician within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Tanko also reiterated Obi’s one-term pledge, saying that the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election made the promise to Nigerians, not just a political party.

He said, “If elected in 2027, Peter Obi would complete the remaining four years for the South and return power to the North. This demonstrates credibility and national unity.”

Tanko made the assertion while speaking on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, monitored by The Guardian.

The political activist dismissed speculation that the ADC is under the influence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, stressing that “everybody that was in that particular coalition contributed to that particular coalition with their hard-earned money. Nobody owns that political party, please, and please, don’t get it wrong.

“I am only focusing on my candidate. I’m selling my candidate to the public based on his capacity and credibility and what he has to offer Nigerians. That’s all,” Tanko said, describing Obi as a candidate capable of delivering what the Obidient Movement calls a “moral solution” to the country’s leadership challenges.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, has officially joined the coalition-backed ADC ahead of the 2027 election. The former Anambra State governor said his defection aims to transform and rescue Nigeria.

On policy priorities, Tanko outlined that Obi’s administration would focus on economic discipline, national security, and investment in agriculture while ensuring that fuel subsidies are managed sustainably. “Somebody who is concerned about the public will not tax them beyond their reach,” he said.

Tanko also highlighted Obi’s approach to foreign policy, noting that “the people of Nigeria are the ones that Mr. Peter Obi will interface with as a gentleman. And then he will also link up with the international community to ensure that they’ve got that particular respect they desire.”

Tanko emphasised that Obi’s alignment with the ADC followed extensive consultations, reflecting a people-driven strategy rather than personal ambition. “The decision to align with the ADC came from a conglomerate of diverse groups seeking to correct Nigeria’s problems and reclaim the country for its people. When they came together, the ADC was chosen as the political vehicle. Ordinarily, Peter Obi would flow with the people who are calling for him,” Tanko said.

He described the young Nigerians involved in the process as “the deciders” in determining Obi’s political path.

Responding to criticisms of Obi’s nomadic movement in politics, especially from the Labour Party, Tanko said structural challenges within the party necessitated the shift.

“Forces in power deliberately undermined the party’s functionality. If your house is being deliberately set on fire, would you remain inside it? There was a calculated attempt to destroy what was being built,” he said, noting that the ADC provides a larger platform capable of accommodating diverse political interests.

“Politics is a game of numbers, and that larger coalition was already evident in this grouping.”

The National Coordinator was confident of Obi’s chances in securing the ADC ticket, rating it “ten over ten.”

He stated that Obi’s chances are measured on his own viability, saying, “Politics has no permanent enemies, only permanent interests. The interest here is good governance, and Peter Obi represents that.”

He noted Obi’s unblemished record, saying, “No corruption has been found against him. His credentials have been scrutinised. His data-driven arguments have largely been validated.

The international community views him as a credible driver of economic reform.”

Addressing claims that Obi’s ADC alignment signals desperation, Tanko said, “He has never been desperate. If he were, he would have imposed himself on a party. Instead, he followed the people. He is the people’s choice.”