Pressure mounts on Tinubu as Reps demand action on 2024, 2025 capital projects

Pressure is mounting on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as lawmakers in the House of Representatives have demanded the immediate release of funds for capital projects captured in the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Acts.

The lawmakers said many government projects have stalled nationwide because payment certificates have not been honoured and new project award letters have been suspended.

They noted that the situation has created tension in several constituencies, with contractors abandoning sites and local economic activities slowing down.

The Guardian gathered that the development formed part of discussions during two closed-door sessions held during Wednesday’s plenary.

Immediately after the prayer session by the presiding officer, Benjamin Kalu, members chanted “executive session, executive session.”

After spending almost an hour in the closed-door session, some lawmakers left the green chamber without adjourning or making any formal communication on the outcome of their deliberations but they later reconvened.

It was gathered that during the closed-door session, the lawmakers lamented that the delays in the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2024 and 2025 budgets have affected their ability to show progress in their communities.

The members, according to a lawmaker, had initially resolved to halt all legislative activities until concrete steps were taken to release outstanding funds for 2024 capital projects and issue warrants for the commencement of 2025 project execution.

It was gathered that the Deputy Speaker, who presided over the session in the absence of Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who is currently in China for an official engagement, appealed to lawmakers to return to plenary.

The lawmakers reportedly decided to reconvene “out of respect” for President Bola Tinubu, with the understanding that the grievances were directed at administrative delays within ministries and agencies, rather than at the President himself.

The tension was said to have been triggered by repeated assurances that funds for ongoing constituency and capital projects would be released—assurances that have not materialised on several occasions.

It was further gathered that no fewer than five separate commitments had previously been made to lawmakers on the issue, without implementation.

Despite these concerns, the House reconvened to consider President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to raise N1.15 trillion in new domestic borrowing to fund the deficit in the 2025 budget.

The request followed the increase of the budget from N49.74 trillion to N59.99 trillion during National Assembly consideration, which created an unfunded gap.

The President said the borrowing plan is in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act and is needed to stabilise government financing.

Presiding over the plenary, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu referred the request to the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management for review.

The committee is expected to report back to the House before approval can be considered.

However, the lawmakers stressed that new loans must translate to visible project delivery.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, indigenous contractors blocked the entrance of the National Assembly to protest non-payment for completed work.