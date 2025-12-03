Reps ask INEC to reject PDP guber primary, accuse Makinde of sponsoring thugs

Members of the Osun State caucus in the House of Representatives have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary, reportedly conducted in the state.

The lawmakers described the exercise as illegal, fraudulent, and imposed through external influence.

They also accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of political interference, alleging that he orchestrated the primary using “thugs and political jobbers” reportedly brought from Ibadan into Osun State.

In a statement on Wednesday, jointly signed by six PDP federal lawmakers, Reps Bamidele Salam, Mudashiru Lukman Alani, Akanni Clement Ademola, Adewale Moruf Adebayo, Adetunji Abidemi Olusoji, and Oladebo Lanre Omoleye, the caucus formally disowned the primary.

They warned Governor Makinde to desist from actions capable of threatening peace or destabilising Osun State’s political climate.

Describing the exercise as a “purported governorship primary,” the lawmakers said Governor Makinde’s alleged involvement reflected desperation for regional political influence.

They insisted the PDP has clear procedures for conducting primaries, including the election of ward and national delegates, without which no valid primary can take place.

“We unequivocally reject the fraudulent conduct of a purported primary which threw up one Adebayo Adedamola Fryo as the PDP candidate in the 2026 elections,” the caucus said.

“We equally warn the said Fryo not to parade himself as the party’s candidate, as such an act would amount to criminal impersonation and provoke the peaceful and law-abiding leaders and members of the PDP in Osun State.”

The lawmakers criticised Governor Makinde’s “blind ambition and political immaturity,” urging him to heed a Yoruba proverb that warns a man accused of theft should not dance near villagers’ chickens at night.

They added that while Makinde may have suppressed the voices of decency in his chapter of the PDP, he must not export such impunity to Osun State, which has a sitting governor who involves all stakeholders.

Reaffirming their roles as party leaders and national stakeholders, the caucus pledged adherence to the Constitution and the Electoral Act, and called on INEC to discard what they described as “phony results,” complying strictly with the law in recognising candidates for the 2026 governorship election.

Meanwhile, Adebayo Olugbenga Adedamola was declared the winner of the PDP governorship primary held on Tuesday at Adolak Hall, Osogbo.

He polled 919 votes to clinch the ticket after former governor Ademola Adeleke, who was initially listed in the race, resigned from the party on the eve of the exercise.