Reps pass electoral bill 2025, reject clause criminalising vote-buying during primaries

The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, but rejected a proposed clause seeking to criminalise vote-buying during party primaries.

The rejected provision had proposed that any person who financially induces a delegate to influence the outcome of party primaries be sentenced to two years’ imprisonment without an option of fine.

According to Clause 89 (4), which was added during the amendment stage, “a person that financially or materially induces a delegate for the purpose of influencing the outcome of the party primaries, congresses and conventions commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment of two years without an option of fine.”

The lawmakers, however, overwhelmingly voted against the provision during the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill at the Committee of the Whole presided over by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

The rejection of the clause effectively removes criminal sanctions for inducement at party primaries from the amendment.

Meanwhile, following the passage of the bill, Chairman, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Adebayo Balogun, who briefed National Assembly correspondents, explained that the House opted for targeted amendments rather than a wholesale repeal of the Electoral Act 2022 after several far-reaching proposals failed to secure broad legislative consensus.

Balogun said that the Electoral Bill 2025 was initially introduced to repeal the 2022 Act and enact a new electoral law, in line with efforts to consolidate gains from recent elections and respond to emerging electoral challenges.

He noted, however, that major proposals contained in the draft bill, including early voting, inmate voting, replacement of the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) with alternative accreditation mechanisms, and adjustments to electoral timelines, did not enjoy sufficient support at the committee stage.

He said: “In legislative practice, a repeal of an existing law and enactment of a new law is appropriate where the proposed changes fundamentally transform the identity of the principal Act.”

Balogun added that the House introduced additional amendments , underscoring what he described as robust debate and the importance attached to the bill by lawmakers.

According to him, the amendments are designed to strengthen the existing electoral framework, address observed gaps and improve implementation without undermining the stability of the current law.

The lawmaker, therefore, assured Nigerians that the committee conducted its work transparently, engaging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies and development partners.

Balogun, while acknowledging that some innovative proposals, including punitive measures for vote-buying at primaries, were not adopted, said such ideas remain part of the national conversation and could be revisited as consensus evolves.