Reps propose 15% women quota in police recruitment

The House of Representatives, on Monday, commenced a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the Nigeria Police Act No. 2 of 2020, seeking to make 15 per cent women’s representation in police recruitment a compulsory benchmark for the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, who declared the session open on Monday, said the amendment was a critical step toward building a more inclusive and accountable policing system that reflects the nation’s diversity.

He noted that the police had, for decades, operated with a disproportionately low number of female officers, especially in command positions.

The gap, he said, undermined professionalism and denied victims of sensitive crimes adequate support.

The Bill mandates the Police to establish a gender-responsive compliance programme covering recruitment, training, posting, discipline, and career progression.

It also provides for a monitoring unit to keep records and ensure full adherence to gender-based reforms.

The Speaker said, “At its core, this Bill speaks to justice, fairness, and the recognition that effective policing must draw strength from diversity. For too long, the Nigeria Police Force has operated with a disproportionately low representation of women, particularly in its leadership structure.

“This has not only limited opportunities for many capable women but also deprived the institution of the unique perspective and empathy that female officers bring to law enforcement and community relations.

“By increasing the participation of women in the Force, we are not merely advancing the cause of gender equality; we are enhancing professionalism, deepening accountability, and improving the overall quality of policing in Nigeria.”

Abbas argued that research has consistently shown that police institutions with stronger female representation record fewer incidents of excessive force, handle cases of gender-based violence more effectively, and generally enjoy greater public trust.

He said the amendment aligns with the spirit and intent of our Constitution, as well as Nigeria’s international commitments under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal Five, which emphasises gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“However, it is obvious that legislation alone will not lead to the achievement of these goals, and a way must be found to enforce implementation and sustained monitoring. To this end, this Bill provides for the establishment of a dedicated unit within the Nigeria Police Force to maintain records and assess compliance with gender-responsive policies,” he added.

Chairman of the House Committee on Police Affairs, Abubakar Makki Yalleman, said the proposed amendment seeks to increase the recruitment of women into the Force by at least 15 per cent, while providing a gender-friendly ambience for women to thrive in the system.

He said the proposed amendment aims to create a gender-friendly atmosphere within the Force and correct long-standing cultural and societal barriers that discourage women from joining.

He noted that female officers often bring unique perspectives to law enforcement, especially in managing cases involving domestic violence and sexual assault.

“This amendment prioritises recruitment, promotion, and a conducive working environment for women. It will equip them with the skills needed to excel and inspire young girls to pursue careers in policing,” he said.