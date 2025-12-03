Rivers Assembly urges Tinubu to run for second term

The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed a unanimous vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to seek re-election in 2027.

The motion, moved by House Leader Hon. Major Jack and sponsored by 25 other members, praised Tinubu’s leadership and contributions to the development of Rivers State.

The lawmakers commended Tinubu for appointing notable Rivers State indigenes to key positions and initiating federal projects in the state, including the East-West Road and Bonny-Bodo Road.

They also lauded his economic policies, which have increased revenue allocations to states and local governments, enabling them to meet obligations like salary payments.

Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule described Tinubu as a compassionate father of the nation, committed to transforming the country’s fortunes.

He emphasised that the Assembly will support the federal government, particularly on security matters, and urged citizens to provide intelligence to security agencies.

Amaewhule recalled the visit of prominent Rivers people to the President and how Mr. President has fulfilled his promises, including the appointment of 39 sons and daughters of the state into positions of trust at the federal level.

When the Speaker put the question, the House voted in favour, resolving to pass a vote of confidence in the President for his purposeful leadership; commending the President for his love for Rivers State through his numerous appointments and projects; conveying the unwavering support and loyalty of the House to the President through his FCT Minister, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike; calling on Mr. President to seek a second term; and urging all Members to commence immediately with sensitisation and mobilisation of constituents for the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In other news, the Rivers State House of Assembly has ordered a probe into the allegations that an oil firm, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, neglected oil spills that devastated B-Dere community in Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

The House raised concerns over the development following a petition written against the company by the community through their Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Hamilton Odom & Co.

The petition was signed by ESV Hamilton Odom and presented on the floor of the House by the Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule referred the petition to the House Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions, which is chaired by Hon. Dr. Enemi Alabo George.

The community in the petition recalled that on May 7, 2025, an oil spill occurred along the 24 Ogale-Bomu Pipeline, crossing their area.

The petitioners explained that a report by joint team officials from the Rivers State Ministry of Environment, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), and representatives from the impacted community established the cause of the leak as equipment failure.

They said: “The spill had a devastating impact on the vegetation health, leading to stress, defoliation and death. The toxic hydrocarbons in the oil also penetrated plant tissues, disrupting physiological functions and impairing water and nutrient intake. This resulted in stunted growth, plant mortality and hindered regeneration, particularly affecting young plants and seedlings.

“The spill also contaminated underground water and disrupted economic activities such as farming, leading to loss of income and livelihoods and causing psychological trauma and stress that can have long-term effects on mental health and well-being of the people”.