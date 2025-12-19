SDP hails Supreme Court ruling, demands INEC’s full compliance

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has described Friday’s Supreme Court judgment affirming the independence of political parties in managing their internal affairs as a landmark victory for Nigeria’s democracy and the rule of law.

Addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, the Acting National Chairman of the party, Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, said the ruling was historic not only for the SDP but for all registered political parties and the country’s electoral system. He noted that the decision reaffirmed the judiciary as the ultimate arbiter of justice and fairness in a constitutional democracy.

Gombe praised the Justices of the Supreme Court, as well as those of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court, for what he described as consistent judgments upholding the principle that the internal affairs of political parties are strictly governed by their constitutions. According to him, the courts were unanimous in holding that no external authority has the right to interfere in the internal decision-making processes of political parties.

Reacting to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) role in the dispute, the SDP chairman said the party understood the commission’s concerns but stressed that administrative considerations must always give way to constitutional provisions and judicial pronouncements. He urged INEC to accept the judgment with clarity of purpose and align its future conduct with the rule of law.

Gombe called on INEC to immediately stop meddling in the internal affairs of political parties, noting that the Supreme Court had now conclusively settled the matter. He said the commission must recognise and respect the decisions of the SDP’s National Working Committee (NWC), which he described as the body constitutionally empowered to oversee the party’s day-to-day administration, including appointments and disciplinary actions such as suspension or expulsion of members at all levels.

He further demanded that INEC cease all dealings with suspended or expelled party members, warning that continued engagement with such individuals would undermine internal party discipline and democratic norms. In particular, Gombe urged the commission to promptly remove the name of the suspended National Chairman, Alhaji

Shehu Musa Gabam, from its records and replace it with his name as the duly recognised Acting National Chairman of the SDP.

The SDP leader expressed hope that the Supreme Court ruling would usher in a new era of engagement between INEC and political parties, anchored on mutual respect, ethical conduct, and strict adherence to the law. He said such a relationship was critical to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring credible electoral processes in Nigeria.

Gombe concluded by thanking the judiciary for what he described as a courageous defence of constitutionalism, while calling on all stakeholders to respect the judgment in the interest of democracy and national stability.