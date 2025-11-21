Sheathe your swords, Aborisade tells Makinde, Wike as PDP crisis deepens

A United Kingdom (UK)-based human rights lawyer and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Chief Niyi Aborisade, yesterday appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other warring leaders of the party to de-escalate tensions and urgently pursue reconciliation to save the PDP from further implosion.

Reacting to the crises rocking the party, Aborisade, in a statement, warned that the escalating hostilities following recent expulsions and counter-expulsions within the party posed a grave threat to its survival ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

He recalled that at the November 15–16 National Convention, Wike and his allies were expelled, only for the faction led by Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, to announce a counter-expulsion of Makinde and 16 other prominent PDP leaders, including Chief Bode George, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and the newly elected national chairman.

Describing the situation as “advanced confusion,” Aborisade said the crisis had snowballed into “a fire of rebellion burning out of control,” warning that the party risked being unable to field candidates in future elections if the rift persists.

Aborisade urged all sides to sheathe their swords, initiate private dialogue and seek an amicable settlement. He stressed that unity remained the only path to restoring stability in the opposition party.