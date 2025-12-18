Six ex-PDP governors attend APC caucus meeting in Aso Villa

Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left); Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and former National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande during the APC National Executive Council meeting, held at the party’s secretariat, Abuja, yesterday.

Six former governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) are among the attendees at the ruling party’s National Caucus meeting on Thursday night at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The defecting governors, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, and Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, are participating in their first high-level caucus session since crossing over to the APC.

Also attending the meeting are former Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, and former Senate President Ken Nnamani, all previously leading figures in the PDP before joining the APC fold.

Vice President Kashim Shettima led the top-ranking government officials at the meeting, alongside Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Serving and former APC governors, members of the National Working Committee, and senior party stakeholders are also in the hall. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are present as observers.

President Bola Tinubu arrived at the venue at 7:38 pm.