Succession in Agege LG: Obasa holds fort as Sanwo-Olu awaits chairman’s resignation letter

The Agege Legislative Arm in Lagos State has confirmed the receipt of a resignation letter from the incumbent Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Tunde Azeez, saying the correspondence would be communicated to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Media reports surfaced on Wednesday that Azeez resigned on health grounds after transferring power to his Vice Chairman, AbdulGaniyu Vinod Obasa, about two months ago to embark on medical leave.

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday attended by all seven councillors, the leader of the legislative arm, Haruna Adeshina, acknowledged the receipt of Azeez’s letter on behalf of his fellow councillors.

Adeshina declared that the councillors unanimously commended the council chairman’s decision to turn in his resignation letter to enable him to attend to his health.

“We commend Hon. Tunde Azeez profoundly for this decision to relinquish his chairmanship position and not hold on to power to the detriment of the development of our community,” the leader said.

He added that the final decision on the matter lies with the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“While AbdulGaniyu Vinod Obasa still remains the Acting Chairman of the Council, we are in the process of sending Hon. Azeez’s resignation letter to our supervising ministry, the Ministry of Local Government, for onward transmission to Governor Sanwo-Olu for his consideration, in line with the provisions of the constitution,” the Council leader stated.

In attendance at the media briefing were the immediate past Council Chairmen of Agege Local Government and Orile Agege Local Council Development Area, Chief Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi and Pastor J. S. Babatunde.

Recall that the move to make Obasa’s son the APC candidate during the July 12 local government election was opposed by some stakeholders in the local government.

Following the opposition, Azeez was nominated while the young Obasa emerged as the Vice-Chairmanship candidate. Barely a month after the swearing-in, the Chairman, who was visibly absent during the electioneering campaign, wrote a letter to the legislative house to proceed on medical leave.

Confirming the development, Rotimi Sulaiman, an APC chieftain, said his principal resigned to take care of his health.

He said, “Hon. Tunde Azeez has been long sick, and his decision to resign and devote his attention to his health rather than being weighed down by the responsibility of that office is the wise decision any sane person should take.

“The beneficiary of that excellent decision, AbdulGaniyu Vinod Obasa, is a visionary young man who, in the last few months of Azeez’s absence, has demonstrated uncommon capacity. I think Agege is lucky to have both men.”