Tapgun chides Plateau APC for opposing Muftwang’s defection

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Plateau State governor, Fidelis Tapgun, has upbraided some members of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for trying to stonewall the defection of Governor Caleb Muftwang to their party.



He stated that after a harmonious working relationship between the governor and the APC-led Plateau State House of Assembly, it was mischievous for some elements in the party to kick against Muftwang’s defection.



Tapgun, who served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Kenya under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, told The Guardian that although he does not encourage the idea of politicians jumping from one party to another, the PDP crisis does not help matters.



Recall that penultimate Monday, moved over to the ruling party from PDP despite opposition from some APC leaders in the state, thus making the North Central an entirely APC-controlled zone.



However, responding to inquiries on the state of opposition parties in the state, Tapgun, who served as Plateau governor in 1991 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), regretted that some self-centred politicians destroyed PDP, thereby making it electorally risky for governors elected on the party to stay.



He disclosed that he specifically congratulated the governor for “the bold step he took by freeing himself from slavery and extricating himself from the shackles of those who think they own PDP.”