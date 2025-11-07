Taraba Assembly begins debate on residents registration bill

The Taraba State House of Assembly has commenced deliberations on the Taraba State Residents Registration Bill, 2025, a proposed law seeking to create a unified database of all residents in the state.

Sponsored by the former speaker, Peter Abel Diah, who is also the member representing Mbamnga Constituency, the bill, as noticed by The Guardian, has received its first reading on the floor of the House.

The proposed legislation, if eventually passed into law, will mark a significant move toward establishing a comprehensive population management system for the state.

Explaining the objectives of the bill, Diah said it aims to strengthen security planning, improve social service delivery, and enhance the accuracy of demographic data in line with modern governance practices.

If enacted, the law would establish the %araba State Residents Registration Agency, which would be responsible for documenting, verifying, and issuing digital residency identification to citizens and lawful residents.

The Speaker of the House, John Kizito Bonzina, commended the sponsor for what he described as a forward-thinking initiative and directed that copies of the bill be distributed to all members for review ahead of its second reading.

When implemented, the residents’ registration system is expected to complement national digital identification efforts and provide reliable data for effective policy formulation and development planning across Taraba State.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State has dismissed reports suggesting that conditions were set for Governor Agbu Kefas before his planned defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Speaking to journalists in Jalingo, the APC spokesperson in the state, Aaron Atmas, confirmed that Governor Kefas has concluded plans to join the APC but emphasised that the move was entirely voluntary and without preconditions.

“APC has not laid out any demands before accepting the governor to come in. When he comes in, we are sure he will do justice to all manners of people. He is joining us without any hustles or rancour,” Atmas said.

He added that Governor Kefas’ main objective in joining the party is to promote unity among the political class and foster development in Taraba State.

“The major thing he is calling for is unity so that, with one voice, we can move Taraba State forward,” Atmas noted.

The APC leadership further stated that the governor has “crossed the Rubicon,” noting that his recent meeting with key party stakeholders was aimed at dispelling speculation surrounding his defection.

“The meeting was convened to move from rumours to reality. He has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has handed him over to our party’s national chairman,” Atmas revealed.