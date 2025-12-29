Tinubu seeks end to Akume-Alia feud

President Bola Tinubu has promised to resolve the political feud between the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, and Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

Tinubu made the promise yesterday in Makurdi at the wedding reception of Deborah and Samuel Akume, son of the SGF.

The President, who was represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, stated that Akume had paid his dues and there was no need for discord with the governor.

He described the SGF as the longest-serving public servant in Nigeria’s contemporary history.

According to Tinubu, he has a moral obligation to wade in because what affects Benue will affect the entire North Central and Nigeria.

The president said Akume, as the leader of the North Central and Nigeria, has demonstrated leadership, accommodation, and a great deal of kindness.

“He was director of protocol, permanent secretary, two-time governor, three-time senator and minority leader of the Senate, minister and now SGF.

“This is why I used to call him a cat with nine lives. He installs a governor and dethrones and puts another. He fell out with that one; he dethroned him and installed another one,” he said.

Earlier, in his remarks, the father of the groom, Akume, thanked the president for honouring his family during their moment of celebration.

Akume also commended Gov. Alia for finding time out of his tight schedule to honour the invitation to witness the wedding of his son.

He assured the couple of his continuous support and prayers for them.

Alia, in his remarks, congratulated the new couple and commended them for bringing joy and respect to their respective families, the state and the nation at large.