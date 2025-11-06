U.S invasion threat: Address Nigerians, ex-presidential aide tells Tinubu

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, has called on the President to speak directly to Nigerians following recent tensions with the United States.

In a post on his verified Facebook account on Thursday, Baba Ahmed expressed concern over what he described as a prolonged silence by the President.

“If President Tinubu truly has competent advisers and understands the weight of leadership, he should have addressed the nation by now. This is not the time for ministers or aides to speak on his behalf. The President himself should calm the people, explain our position, and tell us what steps he intends to take,” he wrote.

Baba Ahmed warned that the absence of a public statement from the President “makes the country appear weak, as though we have no voice or direction.”

He also commented on reports that President Tinubu might consider visiting the United States to meet Donald Trump, stating: “At this critical moment, Tinubu should not even think of travelling to America to meet Donald Trump. Doing so would only worsen Nigeria’s image. It would be like receiving a slap and then smiling in return.”

The former adviser further criticised the government for delays in appointing ambassadors, arguing that Nigeria’s absence of diplomatic representation had weakened its global engagement.

“We have said it over and over again, appoint ambassadors! Right now, many countries barely engage with Nigeria because we lack official diplomatic representation. A country without ambassadors is practically invisible in global affairs,” Baba Ahmed said.

He issued a direct appeal to the President, saying, “If Tinubu truly listens to those who care about this nation, he must act now, appoint ambassadors, restore Nigeria’s diplomatic strength, and speak directly to the people he governs.”

Recall that in May 2025, Baba-Ahmed had said he had no intention of returning to government after resigning from Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking during a live interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Baba-Ahmed reflected on his tenure in the administration, which began with his appointment in September 2023 under the Office of Vice President Kashim Shettima and ended with his resignation in April 2025.

“The way the Tinubu government is going, no, I won’t go back. I’ve done my bit,” he said when asked whether he might rejoin the administration.

He explained that his decision was influenced by the administration’s approach to poverty and insecurity, which he argued have worsened during President Tinubu’s tenure. “I could not continue working in a government where the primary challenges of the country were being neglected,” he added.

Baba-Ahmed also addressed the issue of political loyalty, noting that he wished to avoid being perceived as a politician who shifts allegiances for personal gain. “I would not return to a government that, in my view, no longer holds the people’s mandate to deliver significant change,” he said.

Despite his resignation, Baba-Ahmed maintained that he had no regrets about his period of service, describing it as an opportunity to contribute to nation-building while affirming his commitment to integrity in public service.