Udom Emmanuel rallies support for Tinubu ahead of 2027

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has called on Nigerians to ignore all biases and massively support President Bola Tinubu to solve the challenges currently facing the country.

Emmanuel, who stated this at an interactive session held with newsmen at the Pre-Service of Nine Lessons and Carol, held at the United Evangelical Church, Surulere, Lagos, yesterday, noted that all hands must be on deck in massively providing required support for the President to solve the problems facing the country.

According to him, Nigerians across ethnic, party and religious divides need to come together at this moment to support the President in solving the problems that can plunge our nation into crisis.

He said: “This is not the time to dwell on factors that create divisions, the issues that expand the frontiers of our disagreements and further undermine our national unity.

“Rather, as a people, we must pull together to confront our common enemies by giving every necessary support to Tinubu to enable him to face the challenges that are militating against the progressive movement upon which he has set our nation.”

Udom encourages the President to continue to pursue the visions that would help the country overcome its current challenges and bring it to the ultimate goal of achieving good governance.