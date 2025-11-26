‘Under-representation, cultural barriers undermining women’s participation in politics’

Nigerian women/African women have identified under-representation and cultural/structural barriers as key challenges facing women in politics.

They, however, championed the advocacy for the adoption of women’s policy in Nigeria, a necessity for women to reclaim and re-imagine a more inclusive and equitable political future.

The women stated this yesterday, in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, during the HID Awolowo Foundation’s national dialogue, themed “Breaking Barriers or Standing Still? Nigerian Women in Politics 30 Years After Beijing,” heldin commemoration of the 110th posthumous birthday of Hannah Idowu Dideolu (HID) Awolowo, a renowned businesswoman, politician, and community leader.

Chairman of the Foundation, Daisy Danjuma, who spoke at the occasion, stated that no country can survive without having women in decision-making and policymaking, saying that for every country that is doing well, it has at least 50-60 per cent women’s participation in politics.

She, therefore, called on Nigerian women to wake up and join forces to support women in politics.

Also speaking, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in her presentation, “Advocacy: “Power in numbers: The role of women’s movements, civil society organisations and alliance,” urged women to move in numbers, adding that when they move together, they can move mountains.

Musawa, therefore, advocated collective effort, saying that such movements will triumph when everyone plays a good role.

She noted that women should recommit to the true essence of power in their numbers and not in symbolic unity or photos.

Similarly, Executive Director for Gender, Women, & Children in Sustainable Development, Prof. Olabisi Aina, emphasised the need for women to be proactive with the system, stating that doing everything at the grassroots without a concerted effort to change the political will is an effort in futility.

She further added that Nigeria as a country has many policies that need to be domesticated rather than replications.

Aina, who reflected on the progress and persistent challenges facing Nigerian women in politics, urged emerging women leaders to act boldly, prepare diligently, and reject self-doubt.