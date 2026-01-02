Utomi: I’ll walk away from Obi if he runs as VP in 2027

Political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has said that former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, will contest the presidency in 2027, but noted that he would withdraw his support if Obi agrees to run as a vice-presidential candidate.

Utomi made the comment on Thursday evening during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Recall that Obi announced his formal defection from LP to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu on Wednesday. At the event, Obi, who placed third in the 2023 general election, polling about six million votes, said his move to the ADC marked the beginning of a journey to “rescue our country and set it on the path of proper socio-economic development.”

However, some critics, including Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, have questioned the move, raising concerns about the zoning of the party’s presidential candidacy, particularly with the membership of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the same party.

Speaking on the programme, Utomi ruled out a vice-presidential slot for Obi, saying he would “walk away” if the former Anambra State governor became a vice-presidential candidate.

“I can tell you that Peter Obi will contest for the presidency. The day he becomes somebody’s vice president, I walk away from his corner. I can tell you that for a fact,” he said.