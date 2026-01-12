Uzodimma kicks off activities for second anniversary of second tenure Thursday

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, will on Thursday commence activities marking the second anniversary of his second and last tenure as the chief helmsman of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, and made available to The Guardian.

According to him, a twin event scheduled that day would commence with an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Government House chapel, Owerri, at 10a.m.

The statement said it will be followed by the Wreath-Laying at the Cenotaph in Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri.

It read: “The administration of Imo State Governor, His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, will on Thursday, January 15, 2026, hold a special interdenominational thanksgiving mass to commemorate the second anniversary of his second term in office.

“The service is scheduled to take place at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, commencing at 10:00 a.m. According to a statement from the Government House, the mass is designed as an expression of gratitude for divine guidance and sustenance over the past two years of the governor’s second tenure.”

The statement continued: “In a related event, immediately after the thanksgiving service, Governor Uzodimma will proceed to the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kalu Square (RANKS) Cenotaph for the solemn laying of wreaths. The ceremony is intended to honour the memory of fallen heroes and veterans who have served the state and nation.”

Ugochukwu said the events would demonstrate the administration’s commitment to spiritual and patriotic issues, urging residents, clerics, and other groups to join in.

“The twin events underscore the administration’s blend of spiritual reflection and patriotic remembrance. The interdenominational nature of the mass highlights the administration’s emphasis on unity and inclusivity across religious divides.

“Residents, top government functionaries, members of the clergy, and traditional leaders are expected to attend the occasion,” he explained.

The governor’s aide said, “Uzodimma’s second term, which began in January 2024, has focused on continued infrastructure development, security enhancement, and economic revitalisation across Imo State.”

The Guardian learnt that Uzodimma was enthroned on January 15, 2020, following the Supreme Court’s January 14, 2020, pronouncement that voided the election and the first tenure of Chief Emeka Ihedioha, who had served about seven months in office before the judicial order.

The apex court held that Uzodimma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had been declared in the fourth position, had scored the highest lawfully cast votes after the hitherto excluded votes were added

He currently heads the following institutions: the Progressive Governors Forum; the South East Governors’ Forum; the Director General of the Renewed Hope Agenda, a political structure of President Tinubu, among other positions.