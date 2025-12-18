Wike’s loyalists give Mohammed, associates 14 days to quit PDP secretariats in Bauchi

Bauchi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, loyal to the national leadership under Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has given a 14-day deadline to Governor Bala Mohammed and his associates to vacate the party’s secretariats across the state.

The committee said it decided after an emergency meeting yesterday, during which it deliberated extensively on critical issues affecting the party at the state and national levels.

While issuing the ultimatum to individuals, it described as illegal occupants of PDP secretariats across the state, the committee warned that failure to comply would attract lawful consequences.

The party’s crisis took another dimension last month when a faction, backed by several governors, including Mohammed and his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, convened a national convention that elected new National Working Committee (NWC) members, with Kabiru Turaki emerging as chairman.

At the programme, the faction announced the expulsion of Wike and several of his allies, including former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose; Samuel Anyanwu; Bature Ajibade; Mao Ohuabunwa, and former Imo State PDP chairman, Austin Nwachukwu.

The move was rejected outright by the Wike-led group, which responded by announcing the formation of a parallel NWC, Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

The faction further ratified the expulsion of Governors Makinde, Mohammed and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Addressing a press briefing in Abuja, the chairman of Bauchi State PDP Caretaker Committee, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, and Secretary, Safyanu Zubairu, reaffirmed the committee’s allegiance to the NWC under Abdulrahman Mohammed, as well as members of the NEC and BoT.