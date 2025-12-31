Yahaya Bello declares ambition to unseat Natasha as Kogi senator

Former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has formally declared his intention to contest the Kogi Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.This positioned him for a contest to unseat the incumbent lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Bello made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, where he engaged with traditional rulers, religious leaders and other key stakeholders from the senatorial district.

While addressing the gathering, the former governor said he had accepted calls from supporters to vie for the Senate and expressed his willingness to represent Kogi Central at the National Assembly.

“I accept to run for the Senate in 2027,” he stated. The event was attended by Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, as well as several political leaders and community representatives.

Bello served as governor of Kogi State from 2016 to 2024. Bello went on: “We thank God that we’re in a good period up until now and going forward.”

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his role in “strengthening unity within the ruling party”, saying no individual could do everything alone and that leadership requires continuity.