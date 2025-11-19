Zamfara APC warns members against anti-party activities

THE Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned its members against engaging in anti-party activities, stating that it will no longer tolerate such acts, which are aimed at creating political friction and division within the party.

In a statement issued by State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party noted that APC had come across suspicious speculative information being spread on an online medium, purportedly claiming that some aggrieved members from the Shinkafi local area have sued the state chapter, challenging their ‘unconstitutional’ sanction from the party.

He said: “According to the report, one Babangida Aliyu Shinkafi, Kabiru Ibrahim and Ibrahim D Kurya filed a suit on Friday under suit No ZMS/GS/65/2025.

“They are seeking judicial intervention to halt something that is not in existence, the purported sanction or anything in that regard.”

Gusau explained that the information was false and baseless, stressing that it originated from mischievous individuals who aimed to tarnish the party’s increasingly positive image in the state.

“The party is not aware of anything about discipline and or suspension of any of its members from Shinkafi, nor has the party received any order in this regard from any court of law.

“There is nothing like that; it is possible that the aggrieved persons may be nursing the fears of being sanctioned due to their continued anti-party activities and constant romance with the ruling PDP in the state,” he added.