Zulum to present 2026 budget to Borno Assembly

By the powers vested in him by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, as amended, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum will be presenting the 2026 budget proposals to the State’s House of Assembly tomorrow (Monday).

The Commissioner of Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri, revealed, “The budget presentation provides a platform for Zulum to set in motion the monetary and fiscal projections of his administration for the 2026 fiscal year,” explaining that during the presentation the governor will make important policy pronouncements that could impact significantly on people’s lives in the state.

Besides the budget presentation, Tar added: “The stakeholders, including top government officials, party officials and supporters, members of the organised private sector (OPS) and civil society organisations (CSOs), and the citizens, are expected to be at the Assembly to honour an important constitutional event.

“Let us all turn out en masse to support the 2026 budget presentation by our governor.”

This year’s (2025) budget, which was signed into law in January by the governor, stood at N584.8 billion, with the social sectors taking the lion’s share of over N400 billion.

Out of the social sector, education and healthcare delivery services were accorded the topmost priority by the Zulum administration, with the construction and equipping of 104 mega secondary schools along with teachers’ quarters in Mafa and the Maiduguri metropolis.

Zulum had noted during this year’s budget presentation to the 28-member legislature that the health and education sectors play a critical role in the economic growth and development of the state.

He, therefore, urged the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to strictly adhere to their budgetary provisions, warning that failure to do so could lead to the non-release of funds to implement their respective projects and other programmes across the state.