Abuja estate residents accuse developer of violating mass housing regulations

Residents of Blue Fountain Estate in Karsana, Abuja, have accused the estate developer, Blue Fountain Properties Limited (BFPL), an associate company of EFAB Properties Limited, of regulatory violations, alleged public safety failures and actions that threaten lives within the estate.

The allegations were made by the Blue Fountain Estate Homeowners and Residents Association (BFEHORA), which said relations between residents and the developer, Fabian Nwaora, have deteriorated sharply over what it described as a systemic breakdown of law and order in the estate.

Speaking on behalf of the association, its Chairperson, Olopade Afeez, and Vice Chairman, Ahmed Dandare, accused the developer of breach of contract, financial opacity, illegal conversion of public infrastructure and actions that allegedly endanger residents.

They called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, relevant regulatory authorities and the public to intervene, describing the situation as “highly abnormal, dangerous and unacceptable.”

According to BFEHORA, BFPL has allegedly violated provisions of the FCT Mass Housing Scheme and imposed a Facility Management Agreement on homeowners without due process. The association also alleged that the developer is sponsoring an unauthorised group to undermine the legally recognised residents’ association, in breach of the agreement, and to prevent residents from holding meetings.

They said this was aimed at evading accountability and diverting attention from demands for transparency over facility fees collected for more than a decade.

The residents further alleged that facility fees are lodged in an account domiciled with First Generation Mortgage Bank, an institution reportedly owned by BFPL’s chairperson, which they described as a conflict of interest.

They claimed that no audited financial statements have been presented since 2016, with billions of naira allegedly unaccounted for, even as service delivery has declined and infrastructure has deteriorated.

BFEHORA also accused the developer of converting areas designated for public amenities into residential plots for sale, in violation of the approved master plan. According to the association, this has left a community of about 2,000 housing units without essential social infrastructure.

They further claimed that the absence of a functional fire station contributed to a recent fatal fire incident in the estate. They also alleged that porous estate boundaries have resulted in armed robbery and kidnapping incidents, while poor waste evacuation over the years has created serious environmental and health risks for more than 1,900 families.

Additionally, the association alleged that its officers have received verbal threats following repeated demands for accountability and transparency.

In response, the residents are demanding an immediate and independent forensic audit of the estate’s finances; suspension of facility fee payments pending the conclusion of the audit; regulatory intervention by the FCT administration; restoration of contractual order; delivery of promised infrastructure; and a full handover of estate governance to residents. They also called on law enforcement agencies to issue a cease-and-desist order to the developer against any form of intimidation.

BFEHORA said it remains committed to the rule of law but would no longer tolerate what it described as the exploitation of homeowners and investors. “We remain calm, resolute and united in defending our lives, peace and hard-earned investments,” the association said.

All efforts to reach Fabian Nwaora for his response to the allegations were unsuccessful, as he neither answered calls nor responded to text messages sent to his mobile phone.