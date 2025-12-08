‘Adopting sustainable materials will reduce costs for homeowners’

One of Nigeria’s emerging construction and real estate development firms, Ksircomfort Construction Limited, has called for wider adoption of sustainable materials and greener building methods, saying such approaches significantly reduce long-term costs for homeowners.

Speaking at the company’s fifth anniversary and brand relaunch held in Lagos, the founder, Mr Ademola Idris, said integrating modern construction technologies such as prefabricated components and smart-monitoring systems that track quality in real time helps minimise errors and shorten project delivery timelines.

According to him, today’s homebuyers are more informed and less tolerant of guesswork. “They want homes that are structurally sound, energy-smart, and built with clear timelines and communication. When a construction brand leans into innovation and sustainability, it stands out.

“There’s also the trust element. If Ksircomfort starts publishing transparent progress reports, cost breakdowns where possible, or quality-assurance updates, it quietly forces the industry to raise its standards. Buyers remember the company that keeps them in the loop,” he said.

Idris called for reforms that would introduce clearer regulatory pathways and promote industry-wide collaboration to improve access to affordable and high-quality housing. “Construction doesn’t move faster or get cheaper unless the entire ecosystem is working in synchrony,” he said.

He stressed that digitising approval processes could drastically reduce delays. “Approvals that normally drag for months can be streamlined with digital systems. Faster approvals mean lower costs, which eventually trickle down to homebuyers. Stronger enforcement of building codes would also help weed out quack builders and reduce failed or abandoned projects.”

Idris also emphasised the need for closer collaboration among developers, banks and material suppliers. “Imagine long-term financing partnerships where mortgage institutions and construction firms align on payment structures that make homes more accessible,” he said, adding that partnerships with manufacturers can help stabilise material prices and enhance quality.

He maintained that technical colleges and skilled-trade institutes should play a stronger role in training young professionals in modern construction techniques. “If more young people are trained in new-age building methods, the industry can scale faster and deliver better work.”

The anniversary celebration, themed “Building a Legacy, Shaping the Future,” reflected on the company’s five-year journey centred on growth, integrity and innovation. The event also featured the unveiling of its new corporate identity, which Idris said represents Ksircomfort’s evolution and renewed vision.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering quality residential and commercial projects with emphasis on trust, transparency and client satisfaction.

Over the years, the company has executed several notable projects in Lagos, including Osapa Pearl in Cana West Estate, Osapa London, Lekki, and the Aura Van Daniel Crest in Orchard.