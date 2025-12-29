Engineers, LSDPC commence residential project to boost housing supply

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), through a joint venture with the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and Locke Homes Limited, has commenced construction of a four-floor, 18-unit terrace residential development aimed at reducing Lagos’ housing deficit.

The project, located along Nurudeen Olowopopo Drive in the Central Business District (CBD), Alausa, Ikeja, reflects a collective commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure and quality housing in the state.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, President of the NSE, Mrs Margaret Oguntala, said the initiative forms part of deliberate efforts by the engineering body to contribute meaningfully to addressing Nigeria’s persistent housing shortage. She noted that housing remains a critical pillar of national development, economic growth and social stability.

According to her, the project marks the beginning of broader plans by engineers to deepen their participation in the housing and real estate sector. She therefore called on governments at all levels, the private sector and development partners to continue supporting similar initiatives to achieve sustainable urban development.

“The project is the result of strategic collaboration, perseverance and a shared commitment to excellence. As we move into the implementation phase, I urge all professionals involved to maintain the highest standards from design through construction to completion. Quality, safety, sustainability and adherence to best engineering practices must remain our guiding principles,” she said.

Oguntala added that although the site was acquired several years ago and previously leased due to unresolved challenges, all issues have now been addressed and construction work has commenced.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Locke Homes Limited, Mr Gboyega Fatimilehin, explained that the development consists of 18 three-bedroom terrace units spread across four floors. He assured that the project would be delivered using high-quality materials and in line with industry best practices.

Fatimilehin disclosed that the project would feature amenities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium, ample parking space, smart designs with Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), reliable water supply and constant power backed by generators. He said the estimated completion period is 13 months.

A representative of LSDPC, Mr Tunde Makanju, described the collaboration as an opportunity to contribute to the development of Lagos through the delivery of durable and high-quality buildings that will stand the test of time.

Earlier, Chairman of NSE Ventures Limited, Olufemi Dosumu, said the company was established in 1989 as the investment arm of the Nigerian Society of Engineers to identify and promote business opportunities for the benefit of its members.

He noted that the groundbreaking ceremony symbolises more than the start of construction, describing it as the beginning of a new chapter that would create jobs, foster skills development and inspire young professionals.

“As we break ground, we also break barriers, creating opportunities, nurturing talent and contributing to the growth of our nation,” Dosumu said.