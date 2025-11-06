Lagos to unveil biogas facility to convert 500kg fruit waste to clean energy

The Lagos State government has announced that it will commission a biogas facility at the Ikosi Isheri Fruit Market in December, a project designed to convert 500 kilogrammes of fruit waste daily into clean energy.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the Lagos International Climate Change Summit, themed “Blue Economy, Green Money: Financing Africa’s Coastal Resilience and Ocean Innovation.”

According to Wahab, the project—implemented in partnership with the C40 Climate Leadership Group—will power streetlights within the market, provide cooking fuel for food vendors, and offer charging stations for traders.

He added that the by-product from the process, known as digestate, will also be utilised as natural fertiliser for farmers, creating what he described as a “truly circular and sustainable system.”

Wahab said the summit’s theme was timely, reflecting the state’s commitment to unlocking sustainable financing and pioneering innovative solutions that will safeguard oceans, strengthen coastal resilience, and drive long-term prosperity.

“Since its inception, the Lagos International Climate Change Summit has evolved from a policy dialogue into a globally recognised platform for actionable climate partnerships,” he said.

“Each edition has built upon the last, moving from understanding climate risks to unlocking sustainable finance for resilience and innovation.”

He stressed the vast potential in the Blue Economy, noting that the Atlantic Ocean is central to commerce, livelihoods, and the state’s identity.

However, he warned that Lagos faces mounting threats from rising sea levels, extreme flooding, pollution, and unregulated dredging.

“These are not distant challenges; they are crises happening right now,” Wahab said. “This is a call to action—to transform our blue waters and vibrant coasts into engines of resilience and inclusive growth.”

He added that Lagos sees opportunities where others see risks, emphasising the need to nurture the ocean as a living system that supports both people and the planet.

Wahab said this year’s summit aims to bridge the gap between ambitious climate action and the financing required to bring such initiatives to life.

He praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, noting that Lagos has been ranked the top-performing state in Nigeria for climate governance for the second consecutive year in the 2025 Subnational Climate Governance Performance Rating.

“Lagos is not just talking about this vision—we are taking concrete steps to bring it to life,” he said.