Rivers govt, HYPREP deepen partnership to strengthen public health in Ogoniland

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to a robust partnership with the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to advance public health initiatives that improve the well-being of the people of Ogoniland and Rivers State at large.

This assurance was given by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, during the formal handover of five ambulances donated by HYPREP to healthcare facilities in Bori, Eleme, Kpite, Terabor and Bodo, a development stakeholders described as a major boost to emergency healthcare delivery in the oil-impacted communities.

Dr. Oreh said the intervention underscores the expanding scope of HYPREP’s mandate, noting that hydrocarbon pollution remediation goes beyond environmental clean-up to addressing the long-term health challenges faced by affected communities.

“Hydrocarbon pollution remediation is not just about the environment,” she stated. “With these ambulances, HYPREP is helping to build a resilient and responsive health system, enabling the swift transfer of patients to facilities where specialised medical care is available.”

Commending HYPREP’s holistic approach, the Commissioner said the project’s activities align with global priorities in climate protection, environmental sustainability, and the green revolution, while directly addressing the pressing health needs of Ogoni communities.

She noted that the donation to Bori General Hospital, Terabor General Hospital, Eleme General Hospital, Bodo General Hospital and Kpite Primary Health Centre clearly demonstrates HYPREP’s resolve to strengthen the state’s health sector.

Dr. Oreh further reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration to sustaining HYPREP’s programmes to ensure lasting impact for communities that have endured decades of environmental degradation arising from oil exploration.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Professor Nenibari Zabbey, said the ambulances were provided to maximise the benefits of existing healthcare facilities and improve emergency medical response at the grassroots.

“These vehicles will guarantee swift emergency responses at the community level, reinforce the patient referral system and provide timely access to life-saving care,” Prof. Zabbey explained.

He linked the intervention to the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on Ogoniland, which emphasises that environmental restoration must be accompanied by strong public health measures to effectively address pollution-related health challenges.

Beyond the ambulance donation, Prof. Zabbey outlined a range of ongoing health interventions by HYPREP across Ogoni communities. These include an ongoing health impact study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the near-completion of a 100-bed Ogoni Specialist Hospital, and a 43-bed Cottage Hospital in Buan.

“All these efforts are designed to bring both basic and specialised healthcare services within reach of the people,” he said.

The HYPREP Project Coordinator assured the state government of the Project’s continued readiness to collaborate, stressing that sustainable health outcomes can only be achieved through synergy with government institutions, policies and professional expertise.

“Sustainable health outcomes are only possible through partnership and alignment with existing government structures,” he added.

The handover ceremony attracted several dignitaries, including the Chairman, HYPREP Board of Trustees, Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah; Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Chief Obarilomate Ollor; and the King of Eleme Kingdom, HRM Dr. Phillip Osaro Obele, among others.