Estate surveyors tasked on national security, economic stability

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), has urged estate surveyors and valuers to strengthen professional ethics, embrace technology responsibly, and uphold transparency as tools for advancing national security and economic stability.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2025 Valuers Assembly in Lagos, themed “50 Years of Regulatory Excellence: Golden Legacies and Brighter Tomorrow,” and organised by the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON), Buratai described the real estate sector as a “strategic pillar” of economic growth and peace building.

He warned that the proliferation of quackery, inadequate data, and unchecked technological disruption were eroding public confidence in the profession.

“The profession faces an insurgency of quackery. Unqualified individuals continue to defraud the public, undermining credibility. While technology offers efficiency, it must not replace the professional judgment and ethical responsibility that define true valuation practice,” Buratai said.

Commending ESVARBON for five decades of regulatory excellence, he called for stronger collaboration between valuers and security agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and Ministry of Interior to curb money laundering, promote transparency in land transactions, and prevent conflicts arising from land disputes.

He also urged the establishment of a central, secure property transaction database, describing estate valuers as “custodians of national wealth and guardians of economic security. “You are not merely appraisers of buildings and land, your work safeguards national stability. Every ethical valuation strengthens the foundation of peace and prosperity,” he noted.

Acting Chairman of ESVARBON, Prof. Terzungwe Dugeri, said the assembly held special significance as it marked the board’s golden jubilee. He noted that from a modest beginning of just over 100 registered valuers in 1975, the board now has 7,534 members and continues to build capacity to sustain professional excellence.

Dugeri emphasised that ethics, sustainability, and governance (ESG) must take centre stage in valuation practice. “The issues of Environment, Sustainability and Governance must now define estate valuation. Valuers must align with other professionals to promote responsible land use and sustainable development,” he said.

He described the assembly as both a reunion and a forum for reflection, allowing members to review past milestones and strategise for the future.

Earlier, Chairman of the Professional Practice Committee (PPC), Dr Aminu Waziri, said the gathering was designed to promote knowledge sharing, professional growth, and ethical compliance. He added that discussions were focusing on the impact of technology, emerging valuation trends, and the integration of ESG principles.

Waziri disclosed that a Nigerian valuer recently developed a property estimation app that enables real-time valuation processes, a development he described as a ‘new dawn’ for the profession.

The Registrar, ESVARBON, Janet Shehu, said the yearly programme deliberates on matters such as ethics, standards, and other professional matters in the built industry. “The board expects the highest level of compliance with ethical standards in every aspect of the profession,” she added.