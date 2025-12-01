Experts push for innovative financing models for affordable housing

Chief Executive Officer, Plural Crown Ltd, Adedeji Adesemoye(left); Managing Director of the Association of Private Bausparkassen in Berlin, Germany, Christian König; Managing Director, Niche PR, Mrs Marcella Iyitor, CEO NISH Affordable Housing Ltd & Convener, Affordable Housing Finance & Investment Summit (AHFIS), Dr Yemi Adelakun, during the AHFIS programme in Abuja.

Experts in the built environment have called for a shift towards innovative, technology-driven and digitally enabled financing systems to address Nigeria’s persistent affordable housing deficit.

They made the call at the 8th Affordable Housing Finance and Investment Summit (AHFIS) and Expo in Abuja, themed “Innovative Financing of Affordable Housing Under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Former Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, urged the government to prioritise the provision of truly affordable homes, noting that current delivery levels fall far short of Nigeria’s needs.

“Seeing the calibre of developers and experts in the industry, it means that there’s hope for affordable housing, food security, economic security and human security,” Gambari said. He added that cooperative societies have become crucial players as they “are really doing their best in the housing sector.”

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, assured that the National Assembly will continue to deliberate on policies that make homeownership accessible.

He maintained that an affordable home scheme is still achievable in Nigeria, particularly through a strengthened mortgage system that supports low- and middle-income earners.

Experts highlight value-chain gaps and regulatory weaknesses

Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Risk & Investment Solutions Limited, Prof. Charles Inyangette, stressed that affordability requires a holistic approach to the housing value chain from land acquisition and construction financing to off-taker support.

On cooperative housing finance, Idris Sani highlighted regulatory concerns, noting that some mortgage institutions are not fully registered.

He added that 17 financial establishments “have not been unbundled so that off-takers will benefit from their services,” limiting their reach and impact.

From the cooperatives’ perspective, Babatope Agaje of the Federal Road Safety Corps Housing Cooperative revealed that although the organisation aims to deliver 20,000 housing units for 20,000 staff, affordability remains a major barrier.

“With workers on a minimum wage of N70,000, they can’t purchase a N12 million apartment in Abuja,” he said.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NISH Affordable Housing Limited, Dr Saheed Adelakun, said the summit was convened to “reimagine affordable housing finance and development,” strengthen collaboration and offer workable strategies that can accelerate homeownership.

“We want to recommend strategies for the successful implementation of the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda and other critical infrastructures,” he said. He noted that successive mass housing schemes failed because they did not significantly address the needs of those most affected.

Adelakun disclosed that the company is conducting an Affordable Housing Survey to generate data that will guide planning and financing. It is also developing a platform, in collaboration with financial institutions and fintech firms, to aggregate housing savings and improve access to affordable financing.