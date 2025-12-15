Firm to mitigate ozone depletion with sustainability initiatives

The Managing Director of DHL Express Nigeria, Mr Muyiwa Adeseyoju, has called for stronger national commitment to sustainability practices aimed at reducing ozone layer depletion and curbing carbon emissions.

Speaking at a customer appreciation event in Lagos themed “Sustainability and Go Green,” where about 60 environmentally conscious customers were recognised, Adeseyoju said the logistics company is intensifying efforts to transition from traditional jet fuel to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a move he said could cut emissions by up to 70 per cent by 2030.

“We operate over 250 planes daily across the globe, which releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere,” he stated. “To reduce emissions, we also aim to convert all our vehicles and bikes to electric. We would appreciate government partnership in providing charging stations, which will encourage not just DHL but Nigerians at large to adopt electric mobility.”

Senior Director, Commercial at DHL, Olaniran Fafowora, stressed that limiting ozone layer depletion is critical to safeguarding the planet. He disclosed that the company is committing to 800 million tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel, which he said would reduce emissions by as much as 80 per cent.

“We plan to change our fleet of vehicles across the world to electric vehicles,” Fafowora said. “We have acquired an electric vehicle manufacturing outfit that will produce our fleet of motorcycles and delivery vehicles, while our airplanes will increasingly run on sustainable aviation fuel.”

He urged corporate organisations in Nigeria to embrace green practices to accelerate the nation’s climate goals.

Also speaking, the Customer Service Director, DHL, Olayeni Olusona, emphasised the company’s passion for environmental preservation, noting that the earth remains humanity’s only home.

“We will not be doing justice to the coming generations if we fail to take care of the environment by protecting the ozone layer,” she said. Olusona further appealed to government at all levels to intensify advocacy for climate preservation and sustainable living.

DHL said the initiatives form part of its global strategy to achieve carbon neutrality and support a cleaner, safer planet.