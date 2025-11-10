Firm to recruit 500 builders, developers to tackle Nigeria’s housing deficit

A housing innovation firm has announced plans to recruit over 500 certified builders and developers from across the country in a major push to tackle Nigeria’s housing deficit and boost access to affordable homes.

The initiative, described by Homes on Demand, a PropTech-driven company, as one of Africa’s most ambitious housing transformation movements, is to create a transparent, technology-powered construction ecosystem that would connect design, development, and delivery.

This, in reality, would set a new benchmark for housing delivery in Nigeria and across the continent.

Speaking during a media briefing at the weekend in Ilorin, the Chief Executive Officer of Homes on Demand, Mallam Bashir Yusuf, said the project was designed to revolutionise the way homes are built, financed, and managed in Africa.

“This idea was born out of a desire to make homeownership simpler, smarter, and more transparent.

“We are not just building houses; we are building a new way of life — one where technology and trust form the foundation of every home,” he stated.

He explained that the platform’s SmartSite Dashboard and Construction Playbook will allow clients to digitally order, customise, and monitor their home projects from anywhere in the world.

According to him, the digital system eliminates traditional challenges such as project delays, poor quality, distrust, and corruption, which have long hindered housing delivery in Nigeria.

The CEO revealed that the company will officially open its nationwide builder recruitment network on 10 November 2025, inviting licensed builders, developers, and construction professionals to join its digital ecosystem.

He clarified that the recruited professionals would operate as strategic partners, not employees, working under a unified standard of quality, ethics, and transparency.

“This is not just recruitment — it’s a partnership movement; it’s a chance for Nigerian builders and developers to stand at the frontline of Africa’s next housing revolution.”

He added that each project delivered under the Homes on Demand framework would support local job creation, sustainability, and digital financial inclusion through traceable and transparent systems.

The initiative, according to him, is expected to stimulate the housing economy, expand professional opportunities for builders, and promote a new culture of ethical construction across Africa.

“This movement is about rewriting Africa’s housing story — one where excellence is the standard and integrity is non-negotiable,” Bashir concluded.

He stated that interested builders and developers can pre-register for early access via the firm’s website, adding that those who register before the official launch will receive priority onboarding and exclusive updates on the national rollout.