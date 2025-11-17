Firms partner to redefine real estate financing in Nigeria

Developers and stakeholders in Nigeria’s real estate sector often struggle to secure efficient, transparent funding. To address this, Wilact Consulting, PennyTree, and Flinx Realty have formed a strategic partnership. Their goal is to combine digital finance with property investment and offer better liquidity solutions for developers and property buyers nationwide.

Under the collaboration, PennyTree’s fintech platform will automate property payments, collections, and receivables to speed up transactions and improve transparency. Flinx will drive on-ground deployment across its real estate projects, while Wilact Consulting will provide governance oversight and regulatory advisory support.

Chief Executive Officer, Flinx, Adigun Odunbaku, said: “At Flinx, we’re building systems that make property investment smarter and more accessible. This partnership allows us to reimagine how developers fund projects and how buyers experience real estate ownership.”

Through this partnership, the three firms aim to build investor confidence, expand access to financing, and raise the bar for accountability and innovation in Nigeria’s property market.

Flinx Realty: Flinx is a real estate development company dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality properties. By integrating technology, Flinx streamlines processes and enhances transparency in Nigeria’s real estate market.

PennyTree: PennyTree is a SEC-licensed, CBN-regulated fintech offering multi-currency wallets, secure vaults, and crowdfunding services. It enables seamless payments, savings, investments, and lending, connecting individuals and businesses through digital tools that simplify money management and promote financial inclusion across Africa.

Wilact Consulting: WilAct Consulting is an AI, technology, and digital transformation advisory firm that helps organizations navigate regulation, licensing, and sustainability. By combining expertise in fintech innovation, regulatory and license consulting, corporate governance, and ESG strategy, WilAct empowers institutions to stay compliant, operate efficiently, and achieve lasting growth across Africa.