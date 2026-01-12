Group alleges land grabbing, property destruction in Ogun

The Iwoye United Kingdoms (IUK) has condemned alleged land-grabbing activities and the destruction of property worth hundreds of millions of naira in Iwoye land.

In a communiqué issued after its meeting, the group called on the Ogun State Government and security agencies to urgently intervene to halt further destruction and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The IUK, the coordinating body of the nine autonomous kingdoms that came together in 1831 to form Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State, recalled that following the Gbedeke/Kele War of 1831, survivors from nine independent kingdoms—Ibipe, Isamuro, Idode, Imere, Igan, Odesinusi, Imosu, and present-day Ako—relocated and settled in what is now Ago-Iwoye (Ago Meleki), hosted by the Imososi people.

The group accused the incumbent Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdul Rasaq Adesina Adenugba, of involvement in land-grabbing activities, which it described as “vehement and destructive.” It is alleged that large portions of land in Ayere, Owode, and Okebiri areas had been bulldozed, destroying food and cash crops valued at about N60 million on 154 acres of land.

The group further claimed that about 600 acres of land at Moborode, Aba Paanu, were completely cleared, with total losses estimated at N250 million. According to the communiqué, the land was allegedly sold to an agricultural company, which has since begun advertising the land to prospective farmers.

One of the affected residents, Mr Folorunso Shodipe of Abule Aiyere, said land grabbers bulldozed his farm and destroyed all his cash crops, adding that traditional deities on the land were also carted away.

Prof. Adefala Adeniyi from Isamuro, Ago-Iwoye, said he was out of the country when the destruction began.

“I had to cut short my journey and return in June. When I saw what had happened, I was deeply disturbed. I was told that they had gone as far as meeting the Kabiyesi and some elders,” he said.

The Obaruwa of Isamuro Kingdom, Nelson Ademola Oduntan, also lamented that farmlands were bulldozed and cash crops destroyed.

An 86-year-old farmer, Emmanuel Olukayode Otubaga from Okerigba, said his farm was forcibly taken.

“They destroyed 108 palm trees on my land,” he said.

Mrs Elizabeth Adesanya of Aba Paanu alleged that her farm was destroyed in June. “They uprooted my cocoa, coconut, kolanut, and orange trees. Initially, they said they would not touch my farm. They collected N50, 000 from me along with aromatic schnapps, but later went ahead to destroy everything,” she said.

The Baale of Aba Paanu, Olusegun Banjo, said Moborode Aba Paanu was founded in 1920 and expressed concern over continued encroachment. “Since last year, land grabbers have been putting people on our land and bulldozing it. Whenever I get there, I don’t meet anyone,” he said, adding that the matter is now before the Department of State Services (DSS) and the state’s anti–land-grabbing office (Agbeloba) in Abeokuta.

Reacting to the allegations, the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba Abdul Adenugba, dismissed the claims as the handiwork of mischief makers intent on creating discord in the community. The monarch said the dispute stemmed from his refusal to replace a Baale who had already been duly installed through a communiqué agreed to by stakeholders.

Adenugba noted that during his over two decades on the throne, Ago-Iwoye and its environs had enjoyed peace, steady growth, and significant development.

He further stated that documents gazetted by his predecessors showed that the disputed land belonged to the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, adding that similar acts of unrest had occurred before his reign.

“I am being persecuted because of my straightforwardness and my commitment to the truth,” he said. “The late Awujale of Ijebuland taught us to always stand by the truth.”