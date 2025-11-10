Groups move to bridge housing deficit in southeast

An effort to bridge the housing deficit in the southeast region has begun with an agreement signed between a pan-Igbo consortium, Igboebinie, and Hand of God Construction Company Limited to provide 100,000 housing units in the region over the next ten years.

The agreement, which was entered into in Enugu, will see the development of mixed housing units in the five states of the region—Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra—as well as Asaba in Delta State within the specified period.

The initiative, it was gathered, is also aimed at addressing the country’s 28 million housing shortfall.

Already, the governors of the concerned states have committed to the project by making substantial portions of land available in their respective states, enabling the project to be funded by the two organisations.

The project is designed to develop smart cities that meet international standards, foster an environment conducive to trade and commerce, promote industrialisation, create investment opportunities, and provide adequate housing for people from all walks of life.

It was gathered that upon completion, the project would generate three million jobs and enhance the living standards of the people.

At the agreement signing ceremony, which was attended by the Commissioners for Land from various states of the southeast, President Igboebinie, Prince Chinedu Nsoffor, stated that Ndigbo possess everything needed to generate significant wealth in Igboland, Nigeria, and Africa, thereby eliminating unemployment, poverty, and insecurity through the promotion of profitable trade, commerce, education, technology, industry, and a clean environment.

He said: “Wisdom, unity of purpose, and intelligence are required to birth a new Igbo nation that would galvanise all latent abilities towards a united, peaceful, and progressive Ndigbo within the Nigerian federation. Ndigbo have all it takes to create massive wealth in Igboland, Nigeria and Africa, thereby ending unemployment, poverty, and insecurity through promoting gainful trade and Commerce, education, technology, industry, agriculture, and clean environment.

“Igboebinie has introduced a concept that is first of its kind in the entire world. It is operating a zero construction mechanism that would ensure everything becomes cheap and realistic”

Managing Director, Hand of God Construction Company, David Nwachukwu, stated that Nigeria’s population was growing rapidly, adding, however, that the housing sector was facing a deficit.

“To bridge the gap, the southeast region needs innovative solutions and a customised digital structure for enhanced housing infrastructure, and building sustainable communities. This partnership is about bringing that spirit to life. We are coming together to build better housing and communities, and I believe we can make a real difference in the southeast.

‘We have traversed the length and breadth of the southeast, we have also met with Igbo in the Diaspora, and we discovered that there are people who are ready to take these houses. Igbos are everywhere, and a lot of them want to bring back their investments, but the platform is not there. So we had to come up with this: bringing Igbos wherever they are and uniting them under Igboebinie so that we can come together under one umbrella.

Nwachukwu, who is the Vice President of Real Estate Developers Association (REDAN), Southeast, the need to revitalise Igboland sparked the Southeast REDAN cities initiative, adding that a trip to the United Kingdom in 2024 became the turning point, where they discovered a shared vision with Igboebinie for the region.

“After extensive deliberations, we recognised the potential for collaboration. Hand of God Construction Company has since traversed the southeast, securing strategic land acquisitions to bring this vision to life. Our goal is to create vibrant, inclusive spaces that enhance residents’ quality of life and to drive economic growth in the region”, he stated.

Enugu State Commissioner for Land, Patrick Okolie, while hailing the initiative, stated that the state government had already identified approximately fifty hectares of land for the project and was prepared to do more to ensure its success.

He stated that to give credibility and value to land in Enugu State, the government has criminalised land grabbing and urged the initiators of the project to do all in their power to make it work.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Lands, Nwaobashi Matthew, while conveying the support of the state government for the initiative, emphasised that it would not only address housing needs but also provide an opportunity for employment.

He lamented that ‘Monday sit at home’ has not ceased in the region, apart from Ebonyi State, calling on the state governors and their representatives to take action to discourage the trend. He stated that the 100,000 housing units would promote development in Igboland.

Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Imo State, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, said the public-private sector partnership would directly tackle the housing deficit in the southeast.

He mentioned that Imo State is a victim of housing shortage, emphasising that the state government has increased capacity to develop mass housing by collaborating with federal government agencies in this regard.