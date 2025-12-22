Nigeria rallies private sector support on national biodiversity strategy

Nigeria has intensified efforts to halt biodiversity loss by mobilising private sector support for the implementation of the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP).

The push formed the focus of a National Business Advisory Group (BAG) workshop on biodiversity held in Lagos, which brought together business leaders, policymakers and civil society groups. The event was convened by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Natural Eco Capital and Business for Nature.

The workshop aimed to set national priorities and operational frameworks to guide private sector participation in delivering Nigeria’s biodiversity commitments under the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Delivering the lead presentation, Chief Executive Officer of Natural Eco Capital, Dr Eugene Itua, warned that Nigeria’s rich biodiversity is under severe threat from deforestation, pollution, unsustainable agricultural practices and climate change, with far-reaching consequences for livelihoods, food security and economic stability.

“Nigeria is a biodiversity-rich nation facing severe threats, and these threats impact our ecosystems, livelihoods, food security and economic stability,” Itua said, stressing that businesses must recognise their role in both the problem and the solution.

He explained that the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted by 196 countries in December 2022, sets a global mandate to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030. Central to the framework, he noted, is Target 15, which places responsibility on businesses to assess, disclose and reduce their impacts on nature.

“Target 15 addresses business accountability directly. Businesses must assess, disclose and reduce their negative impacts on biodiversity. This is not optional; it is becoming the new norm in global governance,” he said.

Itua described the framework as the biodiversity equivalent of the Paris Agreement, noting that just as climate commitments reshaped corporate behaviour, biodiversity is now emerging as a parallel pillar of corporate accountability. Companies that previously led on climate action, he said, are now expected to extend that leadership to nature.

Nigeria’s policy response, he added, is the updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan for 2025–2030, revised in June 2025 to align with the global framework. While the plan focuses on conservation, sustainable use, benefit-sharing and resource mobilisation, Itua stressed that its success depends heavily on active private sector engagement.

“This is our homegrown plan. It is ambitious, actionable and aligned with global goals, but it cannot succeed without you,” he said.

He urged businesses to view biodiversity action not merely as a compliance obligation but as a strategic competitiveness issue, warning that inaction could trigger regulatory breaches, supply chain disruptions, and loss of investor and consumer confidence. By contrast, early action, he said, offers access to green finance, innovation opportunities, stronger brand reputation and long-term resource security.

“This is not just about compliance; it is about competitiveness. Companies that act early will shape the market and secure their future,” Itua said.

Earlier, Executive Director of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Joseph Onoja, said the workshop came at a critical moment following Nigeria’s validation of its updated biodiversity strategy aligned with the Kunming–Montreal framework.

Onoja stressed that achieving Nigeria’s ambitious biodiversity targets would be impossible without the private sector, describing businesses as critical partners, innovators and drivers of solutions rather than peripheral stakeholders.

“Businesses are not just stakeholders in this process; they are critical partners, innovators and drivers of solutions,” he said. He explained that the workshop was designed to build a shared understanding of Nigeria’s biodiversity commitments, clarify the role of the Business Advisory Group, and begin shaping a practical Business Action Plan to support implementation. According to him, the process must be anchored on trust, mutual understanding and open dialogue.

Onoja also emphasised the importance of sustainable practices, including the use of native species in reforestation, warning that disrupting natural ecological cycles can have far-reaching consequences.

He added that involving businesses directly in developing the Business Action Plan would ensure that policies reflect commercial realities while leveraging private sector strengths such as innovation, capital and execution capacity.

“The beautiful thing about the private sector is that you have the innovation, the capital and the drive,” he said. In his keynote address, Dr John Onyekuru underscored the central role of biodiversity in Nigeria’s economy, culture and daily life, noting that humans are part of biodiversity and depend on it for essential services.

He highlighted biodiversity’s role in rural livelihoods, poverty alleviation and traditional occupations, including agriculture, fishing, crafts, medicine and ecotourism. He also pointed to Nigeria’s wetlands, forests and protected areas as undervalued ecosystems that provide food, water regulation, climate control and economic opportunities.

Onyekuru noted that biodiversity is deeply intertwined with Nigeria’s cultural heritage, citing sacred forests and traditional knowledge systems as examples of long-standing conservation practices. He added that this connection has earned Nigeria international recognition, including the listing of the Osun Osogbo Grove as a World Heritage Site.

According to him, the group is designed to serve as a national platform for dialogue and collaboration among businesses, financial institutions and policymakers, to integrate biodiversity targets into business practices and shape a credible Business Action Plan for Nature.