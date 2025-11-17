NIQS reaffirms zero tolerance for professional misconduct

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward professional misconduct, warning that any member found guilty of unethical practices will face decisive sanctions.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the institute’s 31st Biennial General Meeting and National Conference in Abuja, NIQS President, Kene Nzekwe stressed that the institute will not condone any act capable of tarnishing the reputation or integrity of the profession.

Nzekwe said investigations into reported cases of misconduct were already underway, adding that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken once guilt is established. “Once anybody is established to be involved in any kind of infraction, we will remove him or her from our register and report them to the Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN),” he stated.

He explained that the QSRBN, as the statutory body empowered to issue practice licenses, would have the authority to withdraw licenses from erring professionals, effectively barring them from practice in Nigeria. “We take issues of infractions very seriously. Nobody can get away with any act of unethical practice under our watch,” he added.

Highlighting the institute’s internal mechanisms, Nzekwe noted that the ethics and practice committee investigates and adjudicates all allegations of professional misconduct to ensure accountability and uphold standards.

The NIQS president also said the upcoming conference, themed “Rebuilding Nigeria: Enhancing National Development Through Fiscal Reforms, Infrastructure Planning, and the New Governance Imperative,” was timely, given ongoing federal fiscal reforms aimed at promoting transparency and economic growth.

He urged professionals, contractors, and regulators to embrace digital tools, standardised practices, and open data systems that promote efficiency and attract private investment.

“The task of rebuilding Nigeria is a collective endeavour requiring collaboration between fiscal authorities, professionals, and civil society,” Nzekwe said.

Also speaking, the Deputy President of NIQS, Dr Aminu Bashir, reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to driving meaningful dialogue that advances infrastructure delivery and national development.