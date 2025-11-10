Oyo, UNICEF urge residents to embrace sustainable waste disposal practices

Stakeholders have called on residents of Oyo State to adopt sustainable waste management practices by reusing and repurposing textiles to reduce waste and protect the environment.

Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Seun Ashamu, made the call during this year’s World Clean-Up Day celebration, themed “Tackling Textile and Fashion Waste through Circular Economy”, held in Ibadan.

Ashamu urged citizens, particularly market men and women, to sort their waste properly, assuring them of government support for recycling and reuse initiatives.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to enforcing environmental regulations and promoting responsible waste management. He also cautioned that individuals or businesses found violating environmental laws would face sanctions.

According to him, the initiative was not only to mark the global clean-up exercise but also to raise awareness about the environmental challenges associated with textile and fashion waste. He encouraged residents to show the same level of care for their surroundings as they do for their homes and personal well-being.

In his remarks, the Director of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) at the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Mr Monday Johnson, urged residents to adopt more responsible habits in the use and disposal of textiles as part of efforts to reduce environmental pollution.

Johnson noted that textiles are a major contributor to environmental degradation and stressed the importance of making more conscious choices about clothing consumption and disposal.

Speaking on the topic, “Tackling Textile Waste through Circular Economy”, Dr Femi Balogun of the Uni

versity of Ibadan, represented by Dr Deborah Adeyemi, said textile waste contributes significantly to environmental pollution. “Circular economy is the way forward if the state truly intends to address the challenge of textile waste,” he added.

In his address, the Chairman of the House Committee on Environment and Ecology, Rahman Olorunpoto, commended the ministry’s efforts and reaffirmed the Oyo State House of Assembly’s commitment to promoting a clean and healthy environment.