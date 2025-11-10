Real estate stage play House Mattaz debuts in Lagos

An interactive real estate-themed stage play, House Mattaz, created by ThinkMint Nigeria, has made its debut in Lagos at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, drawing together real estate executives, PropTech innovators, creative industry leaders, and theatre enthusiasts in a unique fusion of performance and industry insight.

The groundbreaking production combined storytelling, music, comedy, and drama to present a fresh, deeply human perspective on Nigeria’s vibrant real estate sector.

Through its characters and scenes, House Mattaz explores the dreams, deals, and dilemmas that define the property market, revealing the personal struggles and aspirations often hidden behind transactions, themes of ambition, betrayal, family, community, hustle, and hope.

Among those in attendance was the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Damilola Ayinde-Marshall, who commended the production and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to promoting innovative artistic expressions that reflect both cultural heritage and contemporary creativity.

The convener of the stage play and Chief Executive Officer of ThinkMint Nigeria, Mrs Imeida Usoro-Olaoye, said the production was staged as part of the company’s fifth anniversary celebration, marking five impactful years of transforming real estate marketing, communications, and brand storytelling in Nigeria.

According to her, the play reflects the company’s core belief that real estate is not merely about property but about people, emotions, and the life-changing decisions behind every transaction.

“Over the past five years, we’ve redefined how property brands connect with audiences, turning transactions into emotional experiences and brands into relatable stories,” Usoro-Olaoye said.

She added that for those who missed the live performance, the full House Mattaz production will premiere on YouTube, offering viewers around the world an opportunity to experience its compelling message and creative storytelling.

“The digital release will allow global audiences to connect with the show’s message and witness an innovative intersection of Nigerian theatre, real estate culture, and the creative industry,” she noted.

With House Mattaz, ThinkMint Nigeria continues to bridge the gap between the real estate and creative sectors, using art as a platform to tell the human stories that shape one of the nation’s most dynamic industries.