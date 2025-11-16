Billionaire Realtors Group hosts third real estate summit in Morocco

L-R: Hon. Gbenga Adeleke (Co-founder, BRG & CEO, Tribitat Real Estate), Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye (President, Billionaire Realtors Group), Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire (Co-founder, BRG & Chairman, REDAN Lagos), Barr. Festus Adebayo (Executive Director, HDAN & Convener, AIHS), Oba-elect Akintoye Adeoye (President, REDAN), Femi Adewole (Former MD, Shelter Afrique and Former MD, Family Homes Funds), and Dr. Emmanuel Osoteku (CEO, BRG Academy).

The Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG) recently concluded the third edition of its Developers Summit in Morocco, convening real estate professionals from across Africa for a nine-day programme spanning Casablanca and Marrakech.

The event, whichheld from 25 September to 3 October 2025, focused on industry learning, strategic discussions, and international networking.

Over 50 real estate developers participated in intensive training sessions designed to address key challenges in Nigeria’s property sector and explore practical strategies for sustainable market growth.

The summit drew industry leaders, including Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye, President of BRG; Dr Tony Kolawole Aspire, Chairman of REDAN Lagos; Hon. Gbenga Adeleke, CEO of Tribitat Real Estate; Dr Emmanuel Osoteku, CEO of BRG Academy; and Barr. Festus Adebayo, Executive Director of HDAN and convener of AIHS.

Speaking at the event, Dr Abikoye said, “What we’ve built at BRG is more than a network; it’s a movement. This year’s edition reaffirmed our commitment to building a strong, knowledgeable, and collaborative community of developers shaping the future of African real estate. Our goal is to expand our reach across Africa and make a lasting impact on the continent.”

Dr. Aspire noted the importance of aligning strategies to strengthen Africa’s real estate sector.

“The BRG Developers Summit continues to raise the bar for real estate development conversations in Africa. We must align our strategies to build a globally competitive market,” he said.

Participants also highlighted the value of cultural and experiential engagement. Isaac Oyedepo, founder of ANAZAO Generation Connect, reflected, “Beyond the learning sessions, exploring Morocco’s vibrant culture was truly memorable. The guided tours and shared experiences created the perfect atmosphere for us to build genuine connections, engage in deep conversations, and collaborate beyond business.”

The summit forms part of BRG Academy’s ongoing efforts to cultivate a network of informed and globally connected real estate professionals. Organisers announced that the 2026 edition of the Developers Summit will be held in Brazil, aiming to offer participants further opportunities for learning and international collaboration.

BRG is Africa’s largest real estate brokerage network, with operations across the continent focused on education, collaboration, and market innovation.

The Guardian recalls that Dr Abikoye was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG) Ltd in August. The appointment also places him on the Board of Directors of Vista Holdings, with oversight of Homenest Development Ltd.

The move comes after the formal inauguration of Vista Holdings’ new Board of Directors on July 15, 2025, and the consolidation of its nine subsidiaries under a unified structure. The group said the reorganisation is aimed at enhancing operational synergy and strategic alignment across its businesses.

Dr. Abikoye, an experienced real estate professional and entrepreneur, will lead BRG Ltd in its mandate to provide real estate education, industry collaboration, and property marketing services in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye as CEO of Billionaire Realtors Group,” said Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire, Group CEO of Vista Holdings. “Dr. Abikoye’s experience, clarity of vision, and drive for excellence align with Vista’s values and future goals. Under his leadership, we are confident that BRG will expand its reach and sharpen its impact in the real estate sector.”