South-east states partner consortium in 100,000-unit housing scheme

Signing of the memoradum of understanding between the companies and state governments

Efforts to bridge the housing deficit in the South-East have received a major boost following an agreement between a pan-Igbo consortium, Igboebinie, and Hand of God Construction Company Limited to deliver 100,000 housing units across the region within the next ten years.

The agreement, signed in Enugu, will see the development of mixed housing estates in the five South-East states—Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, and Anambra, as well as Asaba in Delta State. The initiative aims to address Nigeria’s estimated 28 million housing deficit while fostering regional economic growth and urban renewal.

The ambitious project is expected to redefine urban development in the South-East, positioning the region as a hub for sustainable, inclusive housing and investment in the coming decade.

The governors of the participating states have already keyed into the project by allocating substantial parcels of land to support the initiative, which will be jointly funded by the two organisations.

The proposed estates will feature smart city designs built to international standards, with infrastructure to promote trade, commerce, industrialisation, and investment opportunities.

When completed, the scheme is expected to create about three million jobs and significantly enhance the living standards of residents. At the signing ceremony, witnessed by commissioners for lands from the South-East states, President of Igboebinie, Chinedu Nsofor, said the project symbolises a new vision for Igboland driven by unity, innovation, and economic empowerment.

“Ndigbo have all it takes to create massive wealth in Igboland, Nigeria, and Africa, thereby ending unemployment, poverty, and insecurity through gainful trade, commerce, education, technology, and a clean environment,” he said.

“With wisdom, unity of purpose, and intelligence, we can galvanise all latent abilities towards a united, peaceful, and progressive Igbo nation within the Nigerian federation.”

Nsofor explained that the consortium had introduced a novel “zero construction mechanism” designed to reduce costs and ensure affordability across all income levels.

Also speaking, Managing Director of Hand of God Construction Company Limited, David Nwachukwu, said the partnership was driven by the need to develop innovative, digital-based solutions for housing infrastructure in the region.

“Nigeria’s population is growing rapidly, but the housing sector faces a huge deficit. The South-East needs sustainable solutions to bridge the gap,” he said.

“We have engaged with Igbo communities at home and in the diaspora, and there is a strong desire among them to invest back home. This platform provides that opportunity.”

Nwachukwu, who is also Vice President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), South-East zone, disclosed that the partnership was inspired by the Southeast REDAN Cities Initiative and a 2024 visit to the United Kingdom, where his team discovered shared goals with Igboebinie.

“After extensive deliberations, we secured strategic land acquisitions across the South-East to bring this vision to life. Our goal is to create vibrant, inclusive communities that improve quality of life and drive economic growth,” he added.

Enugu State Commissioner for Lands, Patrick Okolie, commended the initiative, revealing that the state had already earmarked about 50 hectares of land for the project.

He assured that Enugu would provide more land if necessary and noted that the state had criminalised land grabbing to protect investors and property owners.

In his remarks, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Lands, Nwaobashi Matthew, described the project as timely, noting that it would not only meet housing needs but also create employment opportunities.

He urged regional leaders to address the persistence of the Monday sit-at-home order, which he said had slowed economic activity across the South-East except in Ebonyi State.

Imo State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, said the project exemplifies effective public-private partnership (PPP) and would help tackle housing shortages in the state.

“Imo has been affected by housing deficits, but our government has strengthened collaboration with federal agencies and developers to promote mass housing delivery,” he said.