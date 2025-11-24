Experts urge cities to embrace people-centred, tech-driven planning

URBAN planning professionals have called for a radical shift in how Nigerian cities are designed, governed, and sustained, urging governments at all levels to embrace people-focused, technology-enabled, and resilience-driven planning models.

This call was made at a one-day symposium organised by the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Young Planners Forum, Oyo State, in partnership with City Visionnaires for Urban Development, held at Ibadan. The symposium, themed “Empowering Urban Futures: Planning with People, Technology, and Resilience,” formed part of activities marking the 2025 World Cities Day and World Town Planning Day.

The gathering brought together planners, policymakers, academics, and development practitioners to examine how Nigerian cities can overcome longstanding obstacles of poor planning, inadequate infrastructure, and weak governance.

As Nigerian cities face mounting pressures from rapid urbanisation, climate risks, informal settlements, and inadequate services, the symposium underscored the need for a new planning ethos, one that integrates community voices, modern tools, and long-term resilience strategies.

Delivering the keynote address, Board Chair, City Visionnaires for Urban Development, Olugbenga Ashiru, stressed that inclusive planning remains the cornerstone of successful urban development. “There is no way to plan successfully for people without people’s inclusiveness,” he said, urging planners to deepen their understanding of community needs and integrate emerging technologies into the planning process.

Ashiru cited global innovations such as Saudi Arabia’s The Line project and the Gulf Railway linking five countries as examples of how visionary planning and technological ambition can transform urban futures.

He challenged Nigerian planners to embrace similar bold thinking rooted in sound urban economics and responsive design.

Other speakers also emphasised the role of town planners as professional solution providers, noting that sustainable cities cannot be achieved without strong collaboration between planners and government authorities.

Participants urged planners to remain exceptional in their practice, advocate for better urban policies, and engage actively in governance processes, including participatory politics.